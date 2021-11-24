Health

Messina. At Papardo the second degree course in Medicine – Tempo Stretto

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read

It is added to the historical one of the Policlinico

With resolution number 1749 of 23 November 2021, the Papardo Hospital shared with the Messina University Polyclinic the establishment of the second channel of the Faculty of Medicine.

It is an achievement for the Papardo, which is unprecedented in the history of the company. Relegated in recent years to 1st level Goddess, today it qualifies as a university center upon the completion of a virtuous path, equipped with many specialized structures and grateful to provide high quality services.

In expressing satisfaction with the result achieved, the general manager Mario Paino thanks “all the members who took an active part in achieving this important milestone, starting with the employees of the Papardo Company who have allowed qualification over time through the their high professionalism, the constant dialogue with the Health Department of the Sicily Region, the rector of the University of Messina and all the components of the academic world who believed in this project “.

“A new page opens for Messina healthcare, to which the individual companies involved in the assistance and training services share virtuous paths for the benefit of a healthcare that strongly feels the need to be relaunched through high quality services, which only sharing and the collaboration between all the actors in the field, in a framework of essential and irrepressible claim of the peculiarities and skills of each company, can provide effectively and with high training and professional quality “.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno7 hours ago
0 24 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

properties, calories, contraindications and allergies

3 weeks ago

Severe Covid and Obesity, a Possible Explanation

2 days ago

6 foods that are bad for your liver

1 week ago

Health: one in 7 Europeans suffer from tinnitus, 6 million in Italy – Medicine

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button