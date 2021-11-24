Messina. At Papardo the second degree course in Medicine – Tempo Stretto

It is added to the historical one of the Policlinico

With resolution number 1749 of 23 November 2021, the Papardo Hospital shared with the Messina University Polyclinic the establishment of the second channel of the Faculty of Medicine.

It is an achievement for the Papardo, which is unprecedented in the history of the company. Relegated in recent years to 1st level Goddess, today it qualifies as a university center upon the completion of a virtuous path, equipped with many specialized structures and grateful to provide high quality services.

In expressing satisfaction with the result achieved, the general manager Mario Paino thanks “all the members who took an active part in achieving this important milestone, starting with the employees of the Papardo Company who have allowed qualification over time through the their high professionalism, the constant dialogue with the Health Department of the Sicily Region, the rector of the University of Messina and all the components of the academic world who believed in this project “.

“A new page opens for Messina healthcare, to which the individual companies involved in the assistance and training services share virtuous paths for the benefit of a healthcare that strongly feels the need to be relaunched through high quality services, which only sharing and the collaboration between all the actors in the field, in a framework of essential and irrepressible claim of the peculiarities and skills of each company, can provide effectively and with high training and professional quality “.