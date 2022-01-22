Messina, Francesco Paolo Fulci has died: historic UN ambassador and former president of Ferrero

Ambassador to the United Nations and Messina “ambassador” in the world, one of the most shining personalities that the city of the Strait has given birth to in the last century. He died at the age of almost 92 (he would have turned them on 19 March) Francesco Paolo Fulci, one of the most prestigious Italian diplomats who, retired since 2000, then collaborated with the Ferrero Group, eventually becoming president of the Ferrero Italia company from 2011 to 2019.

Son of the engineer Sebastiano Fulci, who was a deputy of the Liberal Party from 1967 to 1972, graduated in Law from the University of Messina and obtained a master’s degree in Comparative Law from Columbia University in New York, began his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where he had entered, for competition, in 1956. He represented Italy in Tokyo, Paris, Moscow, from 1976 to 1980, he was head of the Secretariat of the President of the Senate Amintore Fanfani, from 1980 to 1985 ambassador of Italy in Canada and from 1985 to 1991 permanent representative of Italy to NATO, in Brussels. He also held the position of Italian Secretary General of the Italian Executive Committee for Security and Intelligence (Cesis) from May 1991 to April 1993, the coordinating body of the Italian secret services, and in 1993 he was appointed permanent representative of Italy at the United Nations, maintaining this role until 1999. In January of that year he was unanimously elected president of the Economic and Social Council (Ecosoc). At the United Nations, in collaboration with the ambassadors of Egypt, Mexico and Pakistan, he founded the so-called “Coffee Club”, a group of countries, born in 1995, to oppose the increase in permanent members of the Security Council, and to favor instead, the expansion of non-permanent seats. And as president of the Economic and Social Council, he conceived and signed the “Manifesto against poverty”, a vademecum for the Italian government based on ten priorities, which were then included in the UN Millennium Declaration adopted in September 2000,

He was always appreciated by all world leaders and the words that the former US envoy to the UN became famous Madeleine Albright wrote about the photograph given to Fulci before returning to Washington as Secretary of State for the Clinton Administration: “Your diplomacy is legend”, your diplomacy is legendary. The decisive role played by Ambassador Fulci, advocate of an innovative approach in multilateral diplomacy, has been stressed several times in books and publications. And thanks to his ideas and his commitment, the prestige of Italy in the world grew considerably. He has received countless awards during his career but he has always reserved a particular place for his land, Sicily and the city of the Strait that he never forgot and where he often returned. A special relationship also tied him to the Bonino Pulejo Foundation, a bond of fraternal friendship with Nino Calarco And Giovanni Morgante. With Fulci one of the most illustrious names and faces of Messina really goes away.

