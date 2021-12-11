Messina, happy birthday Nino Frassica. 71 years for the actor among the most beloved faces on TV – PHOTOS

“It was already 7.30 that morning of 11 December, and my parents were still undecided whether to have me born at home or in the hospital. My father preferred that I be born at home. My mother no: there was too much disorder … “. This is how it was told in the autobiography 70% true 80% false (Mondadori) Nino Frassica, originally from Messina, one of the most original, but also loved, interpreters of Italian comedy.

Having graduated from the Piccolo in Milan after various theatrical experiences, Frassica was discovered by Renzo Arbore, who in 1983 made him interpret the part of the technician of Tele Ottaviano in ‘FF.SS. What did you bring me to do above Posillipo if you no longer love me? Then Arbore calls him in 1985 to the variety Quelli della Notte, in the part of Friar Antonino da Scasazza, a devotee of Sani Gesualdi (a character who speaks an Italian full of errors), “The book of Sani Gesualdi” will be drawn from that experience. After acting for Maurizio Nichetti in the film “Il Bi e il Ba”, in 1987 Nino Frassica is still alongside Arbore in “Back all the way!”, Where he creates the character of the “good presenter”, a parody of a typical TV presenter: also in this case, the experience will arrive in the bookstore.

In your career, are you more linked to a role, to a broadcast? “I remain tied to myself – he said last year on the occasion of his 70th birthday – I have never betrayed my way of approaching the public, it is instinctive, immediate, a surreal comedy. Like Laurel and Oil, they could not do anything else the public expected, but no one has forgotten them. I have never imitated Berlusconi with the bandana, for example, it was momentary. Mine is a surreal comedy, but it must be like fresh fish, you eat it immediately, not a heated soup, or a redundant acting set up as they say the first good clapper. I did my job, with modesty, I always thought that I didn’t want to be indifferent and I preferred surrealism, nonsense. And then if you have to do it satire you must always be informed, updated, you must study. Of course I owe everything to Renzo Arbore, my popularity was born with him, and also to my chutzpah when I left him the famous message on the answering machine, a small message on the cell phone would not have had the same effect. Everyone called me after those programs. He too, like me, has remained a boy, looks forward to the new. “Frassica has also worked on dozens and dozens of films, especially comedians, in which he showed off his light and irreverent humor. In 2008 he took part in the first edition of the program

The best years; the following year, together with Conti, he presented the 2009 TV Award program

For the cinema, in 2009 the actor was chosen by the director Sofia Coppola to play the role of presenter of the Telegatto in his film Somewhere. Frassica revealed that the director selected him after watching some footage of All Back! In March 2010 she also had a small role in Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck’s The Tourist, where she plays a municipal guard chasing the character of Johnny Depp through the canals of Venice. Many programs, participation, including the health ministry’s anti-smoking campaign. On 10 February 2016 he was a guest of the second evening of the Sanremo Festival, where he obtained critical and public acclaim for his double interview with Gabriel Garko and for the song A mare si play, written with Tony Canto reaching the peak of share with 59 , 7%. You spoke of immediate acting in Fabio Fazio’s program. He also invented the Novella Bella column and the reader with lectern is someone who is always looking for new and original things. “Yes, but Fabio also created a space of intelligent comedy with the table with those invitations”. But do you have any plans? “A film by Michela Andreozzi a comedy with Fabio Volo, now shooting, and other things and a fiction already filmed with Mediaset, the Caputo brothers are the half-brother of Cesare Bocci remotely brings to mind” The Caponi brothers “by Totò and Peppino, and we paid homage to them “Frassica always explained last year on her seventieth birthday.