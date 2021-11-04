Messina, hospitalized for pulmonary embolism after the anti-Covid vaccine: “I did it to not lose my job, now I’m sick and I can’t even breastfeed”

“Enough silence about what’s really going on. And God send me good, ”denounced the young mother on social media

She underwent the anti-Covid vaccination in order not to lose her job, however, she got a pulmonary embolism and a lot of fright. This is what happened to a young mother, originally from Santa Lucia del Mela (Messina), who testified to the sad experience through their social pages. Daughter of a well-known photographer in the area, she did not think twice about receiving the drug that could protect her, but after the injection she began to feel ill. First the hospitalization, then the confirmation of the correlation by the doctors. “I wanted to tell everyone that I am in the emergency room with pulmonary embolism due to the cause of the Pfizer vaccine doctors. I did it to work and because I was full of fears about this damn virus and protecting my daughter. I won’t be able to breastfeed for who knows how long. This is the vaccine we have undergone. You all need to know. Enough silence about what is really going on. And may God send me good “, wrote on Facebook the young Sicilian who in a few hours received many messages of closeness and solidarity.