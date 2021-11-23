Messina, other positives to Internal Medicine at the “Papardo”. Child infected in Militello Rosmarino

First day of vaccinations, the third, for the target 40-59 years and in Messina something is moving. At least in the hub at the Fair there was an increase in supplies. The numbers, of course, are not those of last winter, but, also thanks to the possibility of combining the flu vaccine, a jolt was registered. It certainly cannot be defined as a reversal of the trend in the province that remains the bottom (73% immunized and only one in two in the age group between 12 and 19 years) of the island in terms of vaccinations.

Concern at the Papardo

The situation inside the internal medicine department at the Papardo hospital is becoming increasingly worrying. During the past week, 13 positive cases had emerged, 11 among patients and two among health professionals. Yesterday morning the results of two more swabs arrived and two doctors were also infected. “We fear that the situation may evolve, infectivity is very high – says the health director of Papardo Giuseppe Ranieri Trimarchi -. The department remains open. All positive patients have been moved to the covid area, the others are monitored daily and are negative. We have blocked the new hospitalizations ».

Positive child to Militello Rosmarino

In Militello Rosmarino, as reported by Giuseppe Romeo, there was a case of positivity among the little pupils of the single section of the kindergarten. Larissa Bollaci, the manager of the “Marconi” complex of Sant’Agata Militello, activated the procedures envisaged by the protocol. The entire class and teachers were placed in isolation with the school which will therefore remain closed for the next few days.

