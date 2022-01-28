MessinAttiva on Saturday cleans the Ringo beach – Tempo Stretto

MessinAttiva volunteers make an appointment on Saturday morning January 29th from 10:30 to 12:30: “Come equipped with love for the territory”

MESSINA – “What are people doing with bags and gloves on the beach at the weekend? Simple: they do their part! “. With this message the MessinAttiva volunteers return to take care of the territory and meet on Saturday 29 January from 10:30 to 12:30 on the Ringo beach. The invitation is open to everyone and anyone can join the initiative. “It will be enough to come equipped with gloves, large bags (not black) and love for the territory” MessinAttiva says.

Ringo beach strategic choice

The choice of location is strategic. MessinAttiva wants to help draw attention to the need to save the Ringo beach from its disappearance, to make room for a tourist port in accordance with the current administration’s waterfront redevelopment project.

One of the very few beaches in the city center, which can still be a place of peace and union with the environment and the surrounding area. We are committed to supporting the battle of Nino Micali and the group “Save the Ringo beach” which has been fighting for months to safeguard the area.

MessinAttiva’s commitment

MessinAttiva has been working on the city coasts for over a year and more and more citizens adhere to this type of cleaning and awareness-raising initiatives, a sign that in the city the desire for change is great and even greater is the desire to commit themselves personally to do it.

The volunteers are very clear that their collections will not be able to save the Earth, just as the astronomers played by Leonardo Di Caprio and Jennifer Lawrence in Don’t Look Up have, but they will certainly be able to say that they did their best.

