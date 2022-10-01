Messi’s conditions for his return, according to the press – La Nouvelle Tribune

Many things are said about Lionel Messi, in the Western media. Recently SER padlock, the famous Spanish radio, indicated that Paris Saint Germain had offered the Argentine star a one-year contract extension plus an optional year. And if the Pulga accepted this contract, he could earn a salary close to the 30 million euros per year. At the same time, Marca, the Spanish sports newspaper based in Madrid, let it be known that Lionel Messi would like the cleaning to be done in the organization chart of FC Barcelona and in the locker room of the Catalan club for his return.

Advertising

Joan Laporta wants Messi to return to Catalonia

Indeed, it has been announced for a few weeks, by the Spanish press, that the seven-time Ballon d’Or wanted to return to FC Barcelona, ​​​​and that he would not intend to activate his optional year at the Paris Saint Germain. In any case, the current president of the Catalan club Joan Laporta wants Messi to return to Catalonia, as does the manager Xavi. Paris Saint Germain naturally wants to keep its star. And will certainly do everything for him to extend at the club. Cadena SER also think that the Catalan club could not financially compete with Psg’s offer for the Argentine striker.

So, if Lionel Messi accepts the extension offer from the club in the French capital, he will undoubtedly stay a little longer in Paris and FC Barcelona will therefore not be able to get him free. And even if he does not activate his optional year at PSG, the Catalan club, will he be able to clean up his organization chart and in the locker room to hope to regain the sevenfold Ballon d’Or? This is a question that it is legitimate to ask if Lionel Messi really wanted this.