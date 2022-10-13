Messi’s controversial like while Barcelona tremble, his return to forget?
Barça were very hot last night but did not come out of the woods at all in the Champions League. The Blaugrana club certainly avoided elimination last night by snatching a draw at home against Inter Milan (3-3) but remains very close to the fall, an interist success against Plzen in two weeks mathematically leading to its elimination from the group stage.
Messi likes a post by Lautaro Martinez
The whole Catalan sphere has therefore been sounded since last night and it was not Lionel Messi who helped to recover. Indeed, the Pulga has been creating controversy since last night on the other side of the Pyrenees, for having “liked” an Instagram post by Lautaro Martinez, certainly a compatriot but above all a great architect of the complicated evening in Barcelona with a goal and an assist. . A necessarily painful support for Barcelona supporters.
Lionel Messi likes Lautaro’s Instagram post. pic.twitter.com/RgQNJwn1pJ
— Barca Universal (@BarcaUniversal) October 12, 2022
A like which is part of a context where the return of Lionel Messi to Barça, mentioned for weeks now, would also take the lead in the wing. According to information from the Catalan daily Sport, there would actually be very little chance of seeing Messi return. Worse still, the Pulga would be seriously annoyed by the rumors that have swelled on the subject for some time when no concrete contact exists between the two parties. Messi therefore perhaps drew quite clearly a break with Barcelona in a like last night …
