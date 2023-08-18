Messi’s dinner at Bad Bunny restaurant, which ended with a fan getting beaten up for wanting a photo. people | Entertainment

Entertainment

Messi's dinner at Bad Bunny restaurant, which ended with a fan getting beaten up for wanting a photo.

For the first time since its inception in 2018, David Beckham-led Inter Miami are on their way to victory in the United States Leagues Cup, all thanks to a miraculous stroke of luck that comes with the name and nickname of Lionel Messi.

Argentina’s presence has almost been a blessing for the football team, but it has also been the cause of a recent scandal involving singer Bad Bunny’s famous restaurant Gekko, which also involved Victoria Beckham and her 12-year-old daughter…

Harper’s request to his father David Beckham: Enter Inter Miami CF match with Messi’s hand

The beating that ruined Messi and the Beckham family’s dinner

As published by El Universal, it was Friday night when Lionel Messi, his wife Antonella Roccuzzo, Beckham and their 12-year-old daughter met footballers Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba at a Japanese barbecue joint, where they all had a rendezvous. of. great evening.

But the moment was interrupted when security guards dragged a diner out of the restaurant and severely beat him, believing the man was taking pictures of celebrities.

“He was just taking a family photo”, “He’s a family man celebrating his daughter’s 21st birthday”, following the brutal incident that inevitably left many dead, the attacker and his were part of the utterances made by the family. Leave the premises out of fear.

Victoria Beckham reacts

Victoria Beckham was among those who fled the Bad Bunny restaurant, according to Prensa Libre, who is seen fleeing in her vehicle with her daughter, Harper, in a video that has gone viral on social networks.

“She doesn’t want it”: video of Bad Bunny wanting to kiss Kendall Jenner stirs mixed reviews

Fox Sports, on the other hand, announced that, the next day, the fashion designer, Lionel Messi’s wife and Gekko himself published on their respective Instagram accounts photos of the meeting, taken shortly before the beating.

(And)

