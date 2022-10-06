Messi’s goal against Benfica rewarded by UEFA

Author of a new high-flying performance with the PSG shirt, Lionel Messi was the only scorer for the Rouge & Bleu in the reported draw (1-1) of the trip to Lisbon. A great achievement that has been rewarded.

Since the start of the season, the PSG can count on a Lionel Messi decisive in many matches. Indeed for the fourth time in a row, after Olympique Lyonnais (1-0) and OGC Nice (2-1) and the Maccabi Haifa (3-1), the Argentinian scored a goal against Benfica Lisbon this Wednesday in Champions League (1-1). After an excellent combination with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar Jrthe seven-time Ballon d’Or curled his left-footed strike perfectly into the goal occupied by Odysseas Vlachodímos. An achievement rewarded by UEFA this Thursday.

Lionel Messi named goal of the week by UEFA

Indeed, with this goal, Lionel Messi was in the running for the title of the most beautiful goal of the week in Champions League and was justly rewarded. The Argentinian international was in particular in competition with Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) and Andre Silva (RB Leipzig). After Kylian Mbappe on the first day against the Juventus Torino (2-1), number 30 of the PSG is the second Parisian of the season to win this individual award.

In total this season, the 35-year-old has been decisive 16 times (8 goals and 8 assists) in 13 matches with the PSG. Added to this are four goals in the two friendly matches (3-0 against Honduras and 3-0 against Jamaica) with argentina during the international break. After a complicated first year in the Parisian jersey, Lionel Messi finally found good feelings on the offensive level.