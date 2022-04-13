Messi’s great friend in the locker room sold off in Serie A?

Zapping World Eleven TOP 10: The most beautiful Ligue 1 2021/2022 jerseys

Lionel Messi can verify it since his arrival at PSG, he is no longer the undisputed boss he was at Barça. In terms of the game, it is indeed Kylian Mbappé who took the reins of the Parisian attack and in the locker room, Messi does not make the rain or the good weather either as it could be the case in his auspicious period in Barcelona.

And this could also be verified during the next summer Mercato since one of his friends and one of his great supporters in the locker room, Leandro Paredes, indeed seems to have a good chance of packing his bags. According to the Gazzetta dello Sport of the day, with the end of his contract in 2023, the Argentinian midfielder could be sold this summer by PSG for a sum between 10 and 15 million euros.

Inter ready to pounce for Paredes

And at that price, a club already seems very interested: Inter Milan. After having extended Marcelo Borozovic, the club would see in Paredes his perfect complement in the midfield. All that remains is to get along with PSG, who should not be reluctant to facilitate a departure. And too bad if Lionel Messi loses an important playing partner in the capital club…

The prima pagina della #Gazzetta say oggi: 📣 INTER, COLPO DI GENIO Tutte it #notizie 👉 https://t.co/lRccgZpsxe pic.twitter.com/ZsUvV3WiPp — The Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) April 13, 2022