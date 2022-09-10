Entertainment

Messi’s most loyal lieutenant betrays him for Benzema!

Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Zapping Goal! soccer club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

It is only in October that the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be organized to find out who has been the most consistent player of the past season. If the whole football planet is obviously waiting for the event with a firm footing, Jordi Alba already seems to have an idea of ​​the winner: Karim Benzema (34 years old).

Although the first fan of Lionel Messi (35 years old), his former great friend from FC Barcelona, ​​​​the left side (33 years old) of the Catalan club believes that the Real Madrid striker is best able to wear the supreme crown at the next fall.

“I would always give the Ballon d’Or to Leo Messi but it seems to me that this year it would go better to Karim Benzema”, soberly commented the Spanish international in the columns of the Madrid daily As.

to summarize

Jordi Alba (33), known for being one of Lionel Messi’s (PSG, 35) biggest ball-providers when he was still playing at FC Barcelona, ​​thinks Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, 34) deserves the Ballon d’Or this year.

Bastien Aubert

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James24 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Related Articles

The shocking physical change of Cara Delevingne

1 min ago

exit Shakira, Gérard Piqué invited to live his new idyll in broad daylight

2 mins ago

Everything that Marvel Studios presented at the D23 Expo Black Panther and more news, previews and trailer | SHOWS

12 mins ago

Maxi dresses, seen on Kate Moss and Jennifer Lopez, are trending again

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button