Messi’s most loyal lieutenant betrays him for Benzema!

It is only in October that the Ballon d’Or ceremony will be organized to find out who has been the most consistent player of the past season. If the whole football planet is obviously waiting for the event with a firm footing, Jordi Alba already seems to have an idea of ​​the winner: Karim Benzema (34 years old).

Although the first fan of Lionel Messi (35 years old), his former great friend from FC Barcelona, ​​​​the left side (33 years old) of the Catalan club believes that the Real Madrid striker is best able to wear the supreme crown at the next fall.

“I would always give the Ballon d’Or to Leo Messi but it seems to me that this year it would go better to Karim Benzema”, soberly commented the Spanish international in the columns of the Madrid daily As.