Messi’s new coach defended him from criticism in the past

Christophe Galtier came to the defense of the Argentine, when he was still entering Nice

HSeven months ago, on December 1st, Nice and Paris Saint German met at the Parc des Princes, when Christophe Galtier was still Nice’s coach. Before the game, the coach was asked about his opinion of the bad start of Leo Messi in the season and the French defended the Argentine.

It was the first of the three clashes they had that season, two for the League and one for the French Cup, in which the team from Nice eliminated the current champion of France of said competition, to later lose in the final against Nantes.

Lionel Messi was going through what was probably the worst streak of his careerdid not score a goal in the first five Ligue 1 games and his new coach defended him at that time:

Lionel Messi has spent 99 percent of his career at a club.” Christophe Galtier

And he continued: “He arrived at Barcelona at the age of 13. It is normal for him to take time to adapt to his club, his partners, the game model, his life. Perhaps it was difficult against Saint-Etienne. The playing conditions were not easy for him.” The coach affirmed.

The match ended 0-0, PSG shot 22 times, only five of them went to the goal. While Nice finished off four times, two of them on target. Possession ended 71%-29% in favor of Paris Saint German.

Apparently the plan to suffer the Argentine as little as possible, by the coach, worked.

“From set pieces he puts the ball where it’s needed. It will be a real pleasure to meet him. We are privileged in France to have this player in our championship. I enjoy watching him. I hope we don’t see too much of him on Wednesday night. I dare to hope that my players don’t see him play”.

Now they are on the same team and Galtier is going to see the other side of the coin, when instead of slow it downhave to boost the attributes of your star and all your players together.