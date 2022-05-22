Messi’s powerful message about his future, a small tackle at Real Madrid made by the Pulga

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best active Ligue 1 scorers

Will Lionel Messi be back at the highest level next season with Paris Saint-Germain? Arrived last summer, the Argentinian had a rather average first year with his new team, after 21 years at Barcelona. But as he secured his first French league title and finished second best passer behind Kylian Mbappé, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner took to his Instagram account and released a powerful message about next season. He did not forget to tackle Real Madrid also concerning the knockout stages of the Champions League lost by PSG against Merengue.

Messi’s strong message

“The season is over and I wanted to thank my teammates for the way they have treated me since my arrival and my family for always accompanying and supporting me. It was a different year because of everything that happened. past but at the end of it all we won a championship which I was very excited to pocket because of what it means to be my first trophy here in Paris We are left with the bitter taste of losing in Champions League in a game where we were better, and at the same time I want to stay with the joy of having added another title which was also one of the objectives Good things are happening in 2022, it will be an important year and we will fight to compete with ambition everywhere.”