Messi’s return against Clermont elected the most beautiful of PSG in August

For this 2021-2022 season, we continue our interaction with our readers. This includes various surveys. There are those for Podcasts, but also for electing the best player of each game and the player of the month. There will also be the election of the most beautiful goal of the month (each winner will then be in the running for the title of the most beautiful goal of the season). For this, we go through a selection among the goals scored each month and we will let you choose your favorite. Here, it is the goal of the month of August.

The criteria : difficulty of the shot, beauty of the achievement, the action, the dribbling just before, and the emotions (importance, particular moment, etc.), because it always plays in the memories of the supporters by thinking back to the goals they have seen.

Each survey will be launched on the 1st of the following month and the result will be given the following day (with a little delay this time).

As a reminder, the matches for the month of August were:

PSG/Nantes (4-0), Clermont/PSG (0-5), PSG/Montpellier (5-2), Lille/PSG (1-7), PSG/Monaco (1-1) and Toulouse/PSG (0 -3).

August selection:

Neymar against Nantes (2-0)

Lionel Messi against Clermont (0-5):

Mbappé against Lille (0-1), Messi against Lille (0-2) and Mbappé against Lille (1-6):

Neymar against Toulouse (0-1):

August winner:

This is the 0-5 goal scored by Lionel Messi against Clermont who came out on top with 52% of votes. A logical victory, probably a little marked by the spectacular side of the goal.







