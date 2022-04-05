Messi’s show in PSG’s rout against Lorient: the cry that broke a record drought and the best combinations with Mbappé and Neymar

The best interventions of the Flea in the Parc des Princes

They were 28 minutes into the second half when Kylian Mbappe He overflowed on the left with pure power and speed. She reached the baseline, raised her head, and released the back pass for the entry of Leo Messi, who defined above, with excellence, as if it were not a relief. It is that he had seven games without converting with the jacket of the PSGa streak that he had not suffered since 2008. However, the 34-year-old striker celebrated a goal of his own and was decisive in the 5-1 win against Lorient, on date 30 of the Ligue 1.

The Argentine, who had just played the last two Qualifying rounds with the shirt of the Albiceleste team (he scored against Venezuela in the Bombonera) rounded off a very good performance in the Parque de los Príncipes. He participated in the first goal (he was the one who touched for Mbappé, who later assisted Neymar) and had two very clear chances in the first half.

First, after 26 minutes, after a rainy assist from Neymar, who connected first, but his attempt went over the crossbar. Then, at minute 31, before another pass from the Brazilian, he finished low and his execution went wide.

In the second stage, the performance of the Parisian cast declined, and also that of the Flea. But Mbappé cleared the doubts with the 3-1 and the trident that make up Ney and the French striker once again stood out. And his celebration arrived, which even acted as a kind of reconciliation with a good part of the fans.

It is that, after the whistles against Bordeaux (with Messi himself and Neymar as the main focus), the ultras had announced a new form of protest, with silence as the flag. They complied: only Sergio Ramos ended up being targeted.

But after his goal, a large part of the fans broke the vow of silence. AND the “Meeessi, Meeessi” of the beginnings returned. Something similar happened after a detour and a long pass to pure talent, which tore voices of astonishment from the throats of the followers. It will be necessary to see if it is a momentary situation or it is the beginning of the path of reunion with the fans, (the 30 has a contract until June 2023).

His teammates valued him again. This is the case of Mbappé, who showered him with praise: “He is a unique player, it is an honor to play with him. I am very happy, I learn a lot by his side. It is a legend”highlighted it.

Joint celebration between friends: Messi and Neymar (REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier)

Meanwhile, PSG held a 12-point lead over Olympique de Marseille, with eight rounds to go. Next Saturday he will visit Clermont, with the aim of crossing off another day on the calendar, to get closer to the Olympic round.

