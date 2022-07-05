Messi’s unusual reaction when Donnarumma entertains him on Twitter (video)

the PSG officially presented Christophe Galtier to the press this Tuesday at the Parc des Princes. The former Nice or Lille coach will have enormous pressure on his shoulders. Born in Marseille, he will have to get rid of this label among PSG fans.. Also, Galtier will have to show skill in managing the egos of his locker room. Obviously, the Ile-de-France stars are more motivated than ever at the dawn of this new season. This Tuesday were notably present in training Neymar, Leo Messi, Marquinhos, Leandro Paredes or Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The Italian goalkeeper, who should be installed as number 1 next season, was very happy to resume. A sequence with Leo Messi is particularly talked about.

Donnarumma gets noticed

For his first season in the colors of PSG, Gianluigi Donnarumma did not experience the dream situation. The Italian European champion was to share the spotlight with Keylor Navas. But in the next few months, Donnarumma should indeed be the number 1 of the team. Something to be a little more comfortable with his teammates in the locker room. In recent hours, the former AC Milan has appeared in front of the cameras of PSG TV. He can be seen hugging Leo Messi from behind. A nice gesture that left the Argentinian unmoved.

Internet users react

This little video has caused a lot of reaction on social networks. On Twitter in particular, we could see as comments :

“Ptdr the look means let go of me”

“Given the competitor that it is he has not forgotten Gigio’s bullshit against Real which costs him the qualification”

“Obligated to give a hug to start this season”

“Messi he wants to die down there mdrr”

“Gneu gneu messi doesn’t get along with other players than the sudams…gneu gneu messi doesn’t talk to anyone in the locker room other than the sudams”

“Go work on your kicking game instead of hugging me tchiiiipppp””

“Does Messi like humans?”

Leo Messi will have a lot of expectations around him next season.

His first appearances with PSG were not entirely convincing. In this year of the World Cup, the Pulga will undoubtedly be keen to achieve great things. Same thing for the other stars of Paris Saint-Germain, like Neymar Jr or Kylian Mbappé. Two players on whom Christophe Galtier will want to rely to aim for the heights, whether on the national or European scene.

The next few weeks will tell us more about the strategy implemented by PSG on the transfer market.. A lot of movements will take place in the capital this summer under the leadership of Luis Campos.

