Mestre, medicine in mourning, the osteopath Antonello Nicolai passed away

Co-founder of the FKT study in Mestre, he treated Reyer’s patients and athletes until a few days ago, when her conditions worsened

MESTRE. He worked until the end, always with a smile on his face, always with a reassuring word and that desire to help others, make them feel better, instill his positivity.

To the patients who asked him how he was, because for some time they had seen him suffering physically, he only replied that he had food allergies, so as not to upset them, while he continued to use his “golden hands” and those advanced techniques that made him feel better people who are used to pain.

Antonello Nicolai, osteopath and co-founder of the FKT studio in Mestre, passed away at the age of 62, where he treated large numbers of patients thanks to his desire to always investigate the latest possibilities of science and technological innovations.

But those who knew him and especially his many patients remember him for his out of the ordinary personality and his empathy that struck you as soon as you entered his office.

He dealt, among other things, with therapy and rehabilitation of Reyer’s athletes, who yesterday remembered him with a heartfelt post from their Facebook profile “Umana Reyer participates in the pain of the death of Dr. Antonello Nicoai, friend, fan orogranata and osteopath of reference Reyer, who passed away prematurely. The whole society gathers around family and friends ”