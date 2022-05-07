Mesut Özil, Necaxa shareholder, wishes the Rayos success in the playoff against Cruz Azul

The German soccer player, currently in Turkey, wished the Rayos a good tie, a club in which he is an investor through an investment fund

The shareholder of Necaxa and soccer player asset of Fenerbahce, Mesut Ozilsent a message of support to the team, which this weekend will participate in the round of Clausura 2022 playoff to find a ticket to the Liguilla.

“Good luck in the tie tomorrow, I hope you win,” he wrote. Mesut Ozilwho for a few months was part of the group of investors who decided to put money in the investment fund that acquired shares of the Mexican soccer club.

A few minutes later, the club responded to the message through the same social network by expressing: “Thank you, boss. Let’s go Rayos!”.

The hydrowarm team arrives at the Clausura 2022 playoff with a streak of three wins in the last five meetings, which caused them to qualify in the ninth position of the championship.

Necaxa made this Thursday the trip to the capital of the country to face in a playoff against Blue Crossteam that comes to less under the command of Juan Reynoso and in the last game of Liga MX tied goalless against America.

The game will be played this Saturday, May 7 at 5:45 p.m. in Mexico City; 2:45 a.m. on Sunday in Turkey, where he lives Ozil.

Mesut Ozil sent his support to Necaxa, prior to the playoff match against Cruz Azul. ESPN

In addition to Mesut Ozilthere are other investors of the Necaxa who are world renowned: Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, Kate Upon, Richard Hamilton, Shawn Marion, Víctor Oladipo and Bode Miller.

Al Tylis has investments in MLS’s DC United; Swansea City during his time in the Premier League; New Zealand Breakers in the NLB, as well as eSports.

While Sam Porter occupies executive positions at DC United and Swansea City, a team that currently plays for the Second Division of England.