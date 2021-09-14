Met Gala 2021: all the celeb looks on the most fashionable red carpet of the year

Met Gala 2021: all the photos from the red carpet

The Met Gala is typically held on the first Monday in May, but this year the event has been postponed due to Covid-19 and falls right in the middle of fashion month, which means that the stakes for style are at stake. of celebs on the red carpet is particularly high.

Starting from this evening, September 13, the most important night of fashion takes place in its usual location: the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. The gala once again inaugurates the Costume Institute exhibition, which this year is entitled “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, which will open to the public at the Anna Wintour Costume Center on September 18th.

On the red carpet, expect guests to embody the theme of American style, both through flashy, star-adorned gowns, and with more subtle nods to American motifs. The Met Gala red carpet has an extraordinary story that tells the creation of memorable dresses – remember Rihanna’s pope by Margiela haute couture look from 2018? – so it will definitely be an eventful night to remember.

And who will be on the guest list tonight? Co-chairs this year include Billie Eilish, Timothée Chalamet, Naomi Osaka and Amanda Gorman, but tonight there will also be plenty of other Hollywood stars walking the famous steps of the Met.

Keep updating the page of this gallery to see if your favorite stars will be the protagonists of any cameos. And if you are having a FOMO crisis (fear of missing out), fear not: you can also watch the event in live streaming here, exclusively on Vogue.

In the meantime, take a look at the gallery of the looks of the Met Gala 2021 to not miss the story from the biggest fashion night.