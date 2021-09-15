Met Gala 2021: all the looks. Kim Kardashian shock, Emily Blunt enchants – Magazine

New York, 14 September 2021 – Judging by the looks it would seem a contradiction, but the Met Gala 2021 has sprung normality (or abnormality, the one that with the Covi had been a little lost sight of) from every glitter, fold or transparency you go on stage in the traditional appointment at the Metropolitan Museum of New Yok. Postponed to September from the traditional first Monday in May due to the pandemic, it predictably translated into a tribute to the United States, which has been omnipresent since theme of this edition: “American Independence” patriotic celebration of the Costume Institute’s exhibition ‘In America’ on the vocabulary of US fashion. Feree rules, also in this case: vaccine for everyone, anti Covid tests and haute couture masks. For the rest, it was the usual, extravagant, unpredictable and glittering Met Gala. Star magnet like few other events in the world. More or less bizarre dresses, stars of entertainment, sports and the web on parade with, for the first time, a series of “Under 26” godmothers and godparents. By Amanda Gorman a Timothée Chalamet, passing by the tennis player Naomi Osaka And Billie Eilish.









Amanda Gorman, Joe Biden’s settlement poet, presented herself as a symbolic Cobalt blue statue of Liberty signed by the designer Vera Wang. In her hand a book-shaped clutch with the words ‘Give me your tired …’, as in the epigraph of the real Lady Liberty at the entrance to the port of New York. Anna Wintour, the organizer of the “party of the year”, arrives at an Oscar de La Renta, a tribute to her friend who passed away seven years ago.

Mourning tribute, but more recent, that of Gabrielle Union of "Bring It O" to Cecily Tyson, the African-American actress and model who passed away last January at the age of 97. Then Emily Ratajkowski, Irina Shayk it's a Kim Kardashian totally covered in a black shirt from head to toe. The opposite of her sister Kendall Jenner, in a transparent dress with diamonds that left little to the imagination.









Tennis champion Naomi Osaka has revived her Haitian and Japanese roots in her colorful Louis Vuitton outfit. Macabre look for the Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, dressed with an abstruse sculptural hairstyle. Emily Blunt in Miu Miu is inspired by Hedy Lamarre in Ziegfeld Girls.

The Puerto Rican-born Dem deputy did not go unnoticed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: on the back the message "Tax the rich", which almost made people smile in an event that costs 35 thousand dollars for the registration alone.

The Puerto Rican-born Dem deputy did not go unnoticed Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: on the back the message “Tax the rich”, which almost made people smile in an event that costs 35 thousand dollars for the registration alone.

Spotlight also on Thimotée Chalamet, in a white silk tuxedo jacket with black lapels, white joggers and Converse on the feet. Sponsor of the event? Instagram, the true performer of the Met in the next few days.









