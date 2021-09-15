Met Gala 2021, all the looks of the stars at the after parties

D.fter every self-respecting Red Carpet, here comes theafter party, post pandemic e Met Gala 2021, more than one. Always in style: from the party organized in New York to none other than da Rihanna, protagonist of this edition, to that of Kacey Musgraves at the Standard Hotel, until the night marked Justin Bieber at Webster Hall and at the event at Casa Cipriani in Alicia Keys. Many stars attended, from Kendall Jenner to Zoe Kravitz, from Karlie Kloss to Lorde. But what look have they chosen to go wild?

Rihanna’s party look (and her guests in sneakers)

There are those who choose completely different clothes, more suitable for taking to the dance floor than for climbing the stairs of the Metropolitan Museum. Starting right from the party girl Rihanna, which after the maxi cloak-blanket Balenciaga Couture to welcome guests to the Davide club together with A $ AP Rocky opt for a black look I can’t see with Re / Done t-shirt and sheer skirt by Demna Gvasalia, embellished with a decorated chador and jewels Nikos Koulis.

Among the guests of RiRi, Ella Emhoff, Cara Delevingne, Hunter Schaeffer, Naomi Osaka, Alton Mason, Sza, Lili Reinhart, Teyana Taylor, Megan Rapinoe, Rosalía, Tommy Dorfman and the singer Gross, in sneakers Nike and animalier butterfly dress, after showing off the white suit on the Red Carpet signed Bode complete with a crown. Also comfortable for the dancefloor Serena Williams, in sneakers Nike and blazer Gucci at the official Met Gala 2021 after party.

Karlie Kloss and the “cut” of the dress

Dress changes, from formal to informal, are always noteworthy. When the designer himself makes them, in front of everyone, even more so. Wes Gordon she cut her dress of Carolina Herrera fiery red worn by Karlie Kloss directly on the model, just before jumping on Kacey Musgraves’ dancefloor, at the Standard Hotel: the video is already viral.

Other speakers included Ben Platt, Barbie Ferreira, Finneas O’Connell, Timothée Chalamet, Brooklyn Beckham, Camila Cabello, Cara Delevingne, Ciara, Emily Blunt, Olivia Rodrigo and Mary J. Blige, in a pink cut-out dress by Dundas.

Zoe Kravitz’s look at Alicia Keys’ party

At the Alicia Keys party, to amaze everyone with her slightly bored look, Zoë Kravitz: a simple black suit, after the nude dress of crystals with the signature red carpet logo Saint Laurent. Does tiredness make itself felt? In truth, she and Channing Tatum, the new boyfriend, were spotted leaving at 6am. And the videos of the evening leaked on IG show that deep down, she had a good time.

At Justin and Hailey, tequila and short outfits

There are those who return to their own, usual clothes. As the Bieber couple: Justin for his party returns to casual wear, in jeans and a T-shirt. Hailey Baldwin, fresh from the long dress of the Met Gala 2021 in velvet by Saint Laurent, show off your legs in a mini dress always signed by Anthony Vaccarello. The glam accessory? The bottle of Tequila 818 by friend Kendall Jenner.

The latter could not miss the party, in a red sequin mini dress with a bow on the back, much easier to dance than the crystal dress worn at the gala. Both, signed for her by Matthew Williams, the stylist of Givenchy.

Loading... Advertisements

AND Kaia Gerber, also in a lace mini dress by Oscar de la Renta, after changing the red carpet corolla dress inspired by Bianca Jagger and signed Halston. The new accessory sported for the evening? Boyfriend Jacob Elordi.

The less simple look to wear, but more eccentric? That of Dixie D’Amelio, in Valentino.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

Kim still black, but with the mask

Also present at Justin’s party, the most popular among the calebrities of the moment Kim Kardashian, the most talked about of this edition of the Met Gala. Still black in black, but her face is covered only by a super heroine mask.

All signed Balenciaga, like the total black look shown on the Red Carpet.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED