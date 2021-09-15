Met Gala 2021: Billie Eilish and Kaia Gerber are inspired by Marilyn Monroe and Bianca Jagger

Considering the nostalgic nature of the 2021 Met Gala, it’s no surprise that interpretations of the evening’s theme – In America: A Lexicon of Fashion – was both exuberant and unforgettable. But among the most incredible moments of the event, some stood out reference beauty incredible, each emanating the glamor associated with an all-American Era: Old Hollywood.
“I feel like we have to pay homage to Hollywood glamor,” he said Megan Thee Stallion also referring to the sparkling waves of her hair combed with a deep parting on one side and left soft on the shoulders.
While Megan paired her shiny hair with a pink gloss lipstick and XXL false lashes, the retro bob of Kaia Gerber was styled with soft waves framing makeup featuring perfect brows and matte nude lips – the perfect beauty look to pair with her Oscar de la Renta gown. With a clear reference to Bianca Jagger.
For Yara Shahidi the inspiration came with a name: Josephine Baker. Shahidi embodied the Franco-American icon with a crown of “exploded” braids in adorable curly hair brushed down the shoulders. A detail not to be forgotten: the diamond band and ill mauve makeup essential to ensure that the homage was clear, while maintaining a timeless allure as well as his dress Dior with beads.
Billie Eilish, meanwhile, transformed into Marilyn Monroe at the 2021 Met Gala with a voluminous blond bob and a corset ball gown.
This article was previously published on Vogue.com