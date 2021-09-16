Met Gala 2021: from Rihanna to Kardashian the looks on the red carpet

Theme “American Independence”, the looks of the Met Gala 2021 managed to amaze us once again. Many American designers have been chosen for the red carpet, from Oscar de la Renta to Michael Kors. But there were also Gucci, Luis Vuitton, Saint Laurent and other big foreigners who still paid homage to America with their creations. Exaggerated volumes and important messages: these are the leitmotifs of an unforgettable evening. Between Billie Eilish’s princely dress and Kim Kardashian’s enigmatic one, that’s it the best looks of the evening and their inspirations.

The most anticipated stars

It was one of the most anticipated editions of the Met Gala ever. After being postponed due to Covid-19, expectations were very high. Rihanna, which in the past years has always amazed with eccentric clothes that perfectly interpreted the themes of the motra, once again managed to hit the mark. She chooses a dress from Balenciaga fall winter 2021: voluminous and regal. But the real revelation was undoubtedly Billie Eilish. Get used to seeing her with an oversized and dark streetstyle look, hers Marylin Monroe inspired dress has conquered everyone. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the peach pink tulle model is composed of a corset and a giant skirt with a train. Also Gigi Hadid takes us back in time, with a Prada look inspired by Jackie Kennedy. Sensual and magnetic, it is confirmed as one of the best.

Activist messages

Using fashion as a medium for a social and political message is now on the agenda. Even on an important red carpet like that of the Met Gala 2021, looks with a social intent could not be missing. Cara Delavigne takes sides against the patriarchy, with a Dior suit consisting of white trousers and a bodice. Always in red and white, too Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has her say on taxes. The American activist and poetess Amanda Gorman chooses an electric blue Vera Wang dress, paired with a book clutch. The reference? Statue of Liberty and the message of inclusion and hospitality which represents.

Kim Kardashian’s “anonymous” look

By now we have seen her wearing any kind of dress. A veteran of the Met Gala, who again this year has found a way to surprise. Kim Kardashian is unrecognizable, literally. Is wearing a onesie with train and balaclava by Balenciaga which makes her experience something unique: anonymity. Intriguing and enigmatic this is certainly one of the protagonist outfits of the evening, which will undoubtedly remain in history.

Loading... Advertisements

References to retro icons

There was no lack, even this time, of references to the looks of retro icons. Some more explicit, others for true connoisseurs. Oscar de la Renta’s black dress by Kaia Garber is an explicit reference to the outfit for the Met Gala by Bianca Jagger in 1981. The nude dress by Kendall Jenner is a reference to that of Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady in 1964. The most beautiful of all is though Emily Blunt, than with a Miu Miu dress pays tribute to Hedy Lamarr in The girls of madness.

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION