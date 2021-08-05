Met Gala 2021, guests confirmed: the first names revealed

The first names chosen for the list of guests to the next have been revealed Met Gala, the biggest night of fashion, but this year fashion could take a back seat. The gala raises funds for the Costume Institute of Metropolitan Museum of Art and the guests are always chatted: from Lady Gaga, to Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, up to Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Page Six found that this year Jennifer Lopez he plans to attend and this could divert attention from the gala.

As everyone knows by now, the love between the singer and Ben Affleck has been rekindled and her participation in the event will lead everyone to wonder if she and the actor will make their first appearance together on the red carpet right at the fashion festival. In fact, although the singer made the relationship official with a snap on Instagram, the two have not yet attended an event together. For Jennifer Lopez it would not be the first participation: she was a guest for the first time in 2004 wearing a Dolce and Gabbana dress and since that moment she has rarely missed the appointment participating in 2006-2008, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2015 and 2017-2019.

The Met Gala, also known as the “Oscar of fashion”, was canceled last year due to Covid-19; the party is normally held on the first Monday of May and this year was postponed to September in the hope that things would become more “normal”. Due to Covid-19 it is said that this year will be a smaller and more intimate event with a list of glittering guests that is slowly being revealed. Page six ha discovered that among the guests include Anna Wintour, Rihanna, whose looks from past galas (such as Guo Pei’s yellow dress) have become iconic, and the actress Lupita Nyong’o, which has appeared on several covers of Vogue. According to the source also Emily Ratajkowski and Camila Cabello have entered the guest list.

at Page Six it is reported that tickets for the invitation-only event are already sold out. A single ticket costs $30,000 while tables start at $275,000. Page Six previously he had already reported that the dress code of the next Met Gala would be “American Independence” and that the event would be presented by the poetess Amanda Gorman and the head of the CFDA Tom Ford; In addition Timothée Chalamet he will be co-presenter, and with him there will also be Billie Eilish and the tennis star Naomi Osaka.