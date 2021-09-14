Met Gala 2021, Megan Fox leaves everyone speechless with her Dundas dress (PHOTO)

Megan Fox left everyone speechless at the Met Gala 2021 thanks to her red Dundas dress with an incredible side slit on the thigh.

Megan Fox has enchanted everyone al Met Gala 2021, choosing a red Dundas dress with a side slit on the thigh and crossed both on the neckline and on the hips. As the photo, the skirt revealed a pair of satin platform sandals and a long train that unfolded behind her.

Fox came to the event “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion“with a long-sleeved dress, covered in crystals, filled with rather bold details. The red dress had a deep V-neckline with crossed straps across the chest and matching cutouts at the sides.

Seen from behind, Megan’s dress was just as bold: her back was completely naked and, as a result, her many tattoos were completely visible. The actress completed the look with red lipstick, jewelry, including a ring and dangle earrings, blunt bangs and a long braid that reached her hips.

Speaking with Vogue on the red carpet, Megan Fox thanked those who made her dress and said that each bead was hand embroidered. The actress also added that her dress falls into the category “American fashion“because she is in all respects”an American girl“.