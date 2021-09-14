Met Gala 2021: Rihanna closes the red carpet in Balenciaga

Create a look for the MET Gala it is an art. AND Rihanna He knows. On other occasions, even very noble ones, all you need is a nice dress, the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art they are a context in which you don’t have to wear a dress, you have to bring an emotion. As a fan favorite of the event ed former co-host, Rihanna is perfectly aware of what it takes to make the MET Gala red carpet magical. Each of her seven appearances at the event were memorable and brought with them some of the most iconic outfits ever. Who could forget the “papal” refinement of his John Galliano suit for Maison Margiela at the show Heavenly Bodies of 2018 or the incredible haute couture train signed by Guo Pei for China: Through the Looking Glass in 2015? Responsible for constantly raising the bar of the MET glamor level, Rihanna is the star everyone is waiting for.

And as befits the most anticipated stars, Rihanna has decided to arrive on the red carpet last. Last to appear in front of photography, RiRi appeared in a splendid outfit Balenciaga. The custom made look signed by Demna Gvasalia it was unlike anything he had worn before. Black black flounces and large-volume proportions are an unprecedented interpretation of All-Americans stylistic features. As always, Rihanna presented herself with out-of-scale charisma, attracting attention from the moment she left the Carlyle Hotel to go to the Museum. Together with her boyfriend ASAP Rocky, who wore a look specially created by ERL, it was they who ended the red carpet of the MET Gala with a flourish

