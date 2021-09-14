Met Gala 2021, the exaggerated looks of the stars: unrecognizable Kim Kardashian, retro diva Billie Eilish. And the manifesto dress by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – VIDEO

From the rapper’s gold breastplate Lil Nas X to the steaming dress of Billie Eilish, with anonymity-proof look of Kim Kardashian to Rihanna in a dark version by Balenciaga. After a year of hiatus due to the pandemic, he is back in all his extravagance on Met Gala, the traditional Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York, the most important event in American fashion, exceptionally at the end of New York Fashion Week (usually the first Monday in May, ed). The theme of this 2021 edition was a tribute to the United States, its multiculturalism and the lexicon of its image and the stars interpreted it by sporting bizarre and extravagant clothes, with the colors of the American flag or with references to the Statue of Liberty, iconic fabrics like “denim”, creations by national designers and expressions of multiculturalism.

As per tradition, he was there to direct the dances Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue and organizer of the Gala, wrapped in an Oscar de la Renta dress with small flowers, a clear homage to the style that has made herself a symbol of the USA: she arrived early, explaining that the Met it will be “different, inclusive and sustainable” to “symbolize that the United States is made up of many cultures”. To set the tone of the evening, the co-presidents of Anna Wintour, that is Naomi, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman. But the true icon of this 2021 edition is undoubtedly Kim Kardashian, who showed up wrapped in a very tight black shirt fresh from the catwalk of Balenciaga, literally long from head to toe: thanks to the balaclava, anonymity was guaranteed, with a mix of intriguing mystery.

At the other extreme, the stepsister Kendall Jenner, who wore a completely transparent dress with diamonds, a clear homage to Audrey Hepburn’s look in “My fair lady”. Another memorable and highly symbolic outfit is that of the Puerto Rican-born Dem deputy Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who wore a candid white poster dress with the message “Tax the rich” written in red, almost an irony in a Gala whose registration alone costs 35 thousand dollars.

Spectacular too Billie Eilish, who wanted to distance herself from her rebellious and ‘punk’ image to present herself as a modern Marilyn Monroe – or a Holiday Barbie, according to her – in a magnificent peach-colored maxi dress with a plunging neckline and long train by Oscar de la Renta: “I have grown a lot in the last two years – explained the young singer – I always wanted to do it but I didn’t have confidence, I was afraid and I didn’t feel comfortable in my skin. Now the time has come ”. Reference in the old Hollywood style also for Kaia Gerber, who sported another very refined Oscar de la Renta dress inspired this time by Bianca Jagger’s look at the Met in ’81. Perhaps the parsley of the objectives could be missing, alias Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck? Of course not. So here they are once again kissing on the red carpet, he with a boring black tuxedo, she in a far west version.

Colorful and super chic instead the “squadron” of Pierpaolo Piccioli: Carey Mulligan, Whoopi Goldberg, Janet Mock, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, Giveon, Tomi Adeyemi, Bee Shaffer, Dixie D’Amelio and Normani all wore cValentino’s reactions, mostly the ultra-scenographic ones of the very latest Valentino Des Ateliers Fall / Winter 2021-22 collection. Perfectly placed in the ‘mood’, the tennis player Naomi Osaka, one of the presenters of the evening, who revived her Haitian and Japanese roots with a colorful Louis Vuitton outfit. Macabre look for the Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams, also with an abstruse sculptural hairstyle. Personal interpretation of the theme for Shawn Mendes, who showed up shirtless under a leather jacket by Michael Kors, the same designer chosen by Camila Cabello, with a purple total look a bit too much an evening in the 2000s disco.