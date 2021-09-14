Met Gala 2021: the most beautiful couples seen on the red carpet

At the Met Gala the most beautiful couples gathered on the red carpet, here are our favorites

The Met Gala brings together the best-known faces of the world of fashion and entertainment every year, but often also acts as a setting for socializing and making friends. There were Hailey Bieber and Shawn Mendes in 2018, then Kim Kardashian and Kanye in 2013, when their status went from celebrity to fashion guru.

But the steps of the Metropolitan Museum in New York proved to be a perfect opportunity for the stars to also advertise their relationships or simply give free rein to love. A celebration of romance and affection for which this year was no exception. So, without further ado, we tell you the 5 most iconic couples we saw tonight on the red carpet of the Met.

Rihanna and A $ ap Rocky

Is there anything more romantic than snuggling up under a blanket with your partner? Yes, walking just as snuggled (and dressed) on the most anticipated red carpet of the season. Rihanna and A $ ap Rocky are the couple of the moment and they did not disappoint their arrival at the gala: dressed in blanket suits (Riri by Balenciaga and Rocky by ERC) we saw them grimacing, posing defiantly, but also sharing laughter to the delight of photographers and the public. The Metropolitan Museum became their particular love nest for a few moments and the truth is that this image could go down in history as one of the most iconic moments in the history of the gala.

Theo Wargo

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

If there’s one couple that has been on everyone’s lips in the past few weeks, it’s Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Their second love story (after the very famous one lived in the early 2000s) has monopolized titles, covers and gossip and, for this reason, their arrival on the red carpet was one of the most anticipated.

Although JLo initially posed alone in front of the steps of the New York Met, photos of the couple reunited inside quickly emerged. A clear sign that their love story continues as strong as days ago and that, simply, Ben preferred to make the singer shine for a moment in the solo version. A gesture of love that, although not officially recognized on the red carpet, makes us put them directly in this ranking.