Met Gala 2021: the most precious looks of the red carpet

There are looks reemergence and then there are the looks from Met Gala 2021. After the pandemic year ended the disguise, Vogue’s 2021 prom became a beacon of light for extroverts but even convinced the more timid to conjure outré looks with which to draw attention to the famous staircase of the Met museum. With the theme American Independence – think luxurious versions of ordinary denim, stars and stripes and details that echo the Statue of Liberty – one fashion trend has particularly shone on the red carpet: i diamonds. In the case of Emily Blunt, 132,240 micro crystals – and this only on the Miu Miu dress of the well-known actress.

Shimmering, sheer glamor arrived with Michaela Coel in an all-American, sequined Balenciaga one-piece swimsuit and Lil Nas X in a gold-beaded Versace bodysuit (the third of her chosen looks for the occasion), but the most dazzling shimmer it came with the elegant silver pieces that lit up the cameras.

From Kendall Jenner in Givenchy – reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn’s gala look in My Fair Lady – to Zoë Kravitz with a net dress by Saint Laurent – which evokes the daring moments spent in a diamond bra -, thanks to the model characterized by sparkling stones that embrace the body and play on the naked image, the riskiest look of the Met Gala it is certainly that of Imaan Hammam who showed up in a starry petticoat, whose celestial motifs cover in the right place for a divinely decadent moment.

Other guests used their hyper-embellishment to tap into a rather ‘armored’ aesthetic. Sienna Miller’s Gucci features a rhinestone harness, while Precious Lee and Simone Biles’ fierce Area looks are, literally, covered in frosting. The gymnast’s look, in fact, weighed a whopping 35 kilograms and, thus, showed that this process requires dedication but above all a lot of training to be worn.

Proof of the commitment it takes to wear a jewel look all night long? It’s Karen Elson’s backstage shot of her cutting the laces off her Moschino bustier – which Jeremy Scott described as “ripped from the gods, sci-fi glamor“.

Here, 10 of the most sparkling looks from the 2021 Met Gala: