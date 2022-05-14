Met Gala 2022: Emily Ratajkoswki, Nicola Peltz, Gigi Hadid… the most extravagant looks!

There was (almost) not a single star missing at the Met Gala 2022. This Monday, May 2, stars from around the world gathered in New York for this ceremony putting fashion in the spotlight. If Kylie Jenner, bride of honor of Virgil Abloh, has captured the attention, she is of course not the only one to have made a remarkable arrival at the ceremony. And the dress code, “Gilded Age”, from this second part, In America: An Anthology of Fashionwith the exhibition focused on inclusivity in fashion, has been widely respected.

The sublime dresses of Kim Kardashian, transformed into Marylin Monroe for the occasion, or that of Blake Lively, who will have even marked her husband Ryan Reynolds present at her side, have not been unworthy. And if the beauty is notable, the extravagance is just as much. Special mention to many artists who shone with extravagance at this Met Gala 2022. We noted the vintage Versace look of Emily Ratajkowski. The top and author of MyBody caused a stir in this daring look, interpreting Gilded Glamor in her own way. A Versace look from 1992, featuring a skin-baring beaded bodice folded into a skirt, all accented by a high chignon. Emily Ratajkowski is (again) faultless.

And who better than Megan Thee Stallion, who claims to adore gold, to make the American Gilded Age shine again. The rapper all dressed in gold competed in extravagance with other stars present like Gigi Hadid, also in Versace, Nicola Peltz, young bride in pink Valentino, on the arm of her husband Brooklyn Beckham, very elegant he too in Valentino. Chloe Bailey, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani, Billie Eilish, Jared Leto, the sublime Kendall Jenner or even Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and the stars of Bridgerton Phoebe Dynevor and Simone Ashley also did not go unnoticed at this Met Gala 2022.

This year’s star artist Rosalia, daughter of Iris Law, newly married couple Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Vanessa Hudgens and SZA also made the show at this evening broadcast live on the social networks of vogue.