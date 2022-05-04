Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: fashion, glamor and the looks and dresses that went down in history

Turn on the lights and prepare the flashes that the most anticipated night of fashion in the United States begins and nobody wants to miss it! The great red carpet was extended, once again, at the Metropolitan Museum of New York on Monday, May 2, and was the starting point of another unforgettable evening for celebrities and spectators. the fashion of the met gala it has a life of its own and is completely different from what you will see in any parade. This event embodies its own style, as it follows a unique theme that honors the corresponding exhibition within the museum.

This year’s guests arrived dressed in their best rendition of “golden glamor“, the dress code this season, to celebrate the second part of the exhibition at the Met, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”, which opened at Anna Wintour’s Costume Institute in September last year and, the second part, “In America: an anthology of fashion”, which will open on May 7 in the American Wing.

