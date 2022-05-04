Met Gala 2022: fashion, glamor and the looks and dresses that went down in history

Turn on the lights and prepare the flashes that the most anticipated night of fashion in the United States begins and nobody wants to miss it! The great red carpet was extended, once again, at the Metropolitan Museum of New York on Monday, May 2, and was the starting point of another unforgettable evening for celebrities and spectators. the fashion of the met gala it has a life of its own and is completely different from what you will see in any parade. This event embodies its own style, as it follows a unique theme that honors the corresponding exhibition within the museum.

This year’s guests arrived dressed in their best rendition of “golden glamor“, the dress code this season, to celebrate the second part of the exhibition at the Met, “In America: A Fashion Lexicon”, which opened at Anna Wintour’s Costume Institute in September last year and, the second part, “In America: an anthology of fashion”, which will open on May 7 in the American Wing.

What is known as the most important night in fashion comes just a few months after the Met Gala 2021, which was held in September. During that late summer night, Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Zoë Kravitz either Rosalia They entered the lists of the best dressed causing astonishment and admiration of all those present. In this new May edition, the impact and fascination were not lacking. Here are the most outstanding dresses and best rated by guests, viewers and industry professionals.

Sarah: tribute in tricolor

The actress Sarah JessicaParker, true to his most iconic character on television, Carrie Bradshaw of Sex and the City, She broke all fashion parameters with her look and outfit. The actress posed in a tricolor dress in white, black and gray plaid, a buttoned bodice with Swarovski crystal buttons, a ball gown skirt with a train – made of silk faille, moiré and taffeta – with a lot of flight and a long train that shyly reveals round toe heels in white with a large buckle full of diamonds. This piece, conceived together with the designer Christopher John Rogers, it is as impressive as it is reflective.

The idea of ​​creating this outfit is to honor Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley, who made history as the first African-American designer in the White House. Keckley He was born into a family of slaves and thanks to his talent with sewing he was able to buy his own freedom. She moved from Virginia to Washington DC in 1860, she became the first lady’s official dressmaker Mary Todd Lincolnwife of the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. He also dressed many women of the American high society of the time.

Parker She has put the icing on the cake with a black and fuchsia headdress with a veil signed by Londoner Philip Treacy. As for the jewels, more timid within the extravagance of the set, they are made up of diamond earrings from Leighton Jewels and a watch. A success without a doubt.

The statue of liberty also on the carpet of the Met

The actress Blake Lively was the true sensation of the night not only for being the hostess of the gala but for her inimitable dress: from the line of Atelier Versace in bronze and peach tones that literally dazzled on the red carpet, hand in hand with her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Initially, Blake Lively She became the best dressed of the night and, as if that were not enough, with a movement she modified the train of her dress that turned turquoise blue with gold details, the most spectacular feat of the Met Gala. On the meaning of styling, the actress herself confessed that her dress represented the Statue of Liberty, when it was built (because of the bronze color), until today (in blue color).

The intention of Lively was to represent the most important buildings in the United States, taking into account the theme “Glided Glamor” about the Golden Age of the country. And the crown of it with 25 stones, represented the 25 windows of the top of the Empire State.

“Happy Birthday Mr. President” Kim Kardashian meant

kim kardashian was in charge of closing the red carpet of the met gala and she did it wearing the emblematic dress she wore Marilyn Monroe when singing Happy Birthday Mr President a John F. Kennedy. The 41-year-old businesswoman revealed in an interview for fashion that she had to lose more than 7 kilos in three weeks to be able to get into the iconic dress she wore Marilyn when singing at the fundraising event for the Democratic Party and that was used to bring forward the celebration of the late president’s birthday John F. Kennedy.

kim she turned blonde to attend the most important event in the world of fashion and walked on platforms of several centimeters to be able to show off the fall of the dress she created Jean Louis, who was based on a design of Bob Mackie, in 1962. Almost 60 years after that episode that scandalized American society, which occurred on May 19, 1962, and which took place 10 days before Kennedy’s real birthday at Madison Square Garden in New York, Kim Kardashian made her own interpretation of gilded glamour, what was he dress code for this Met.

The men with the best looks

Shawn Mendez He attended the gala wearing an elegant black suit and a wine-colored jacket with a collar that more than one fell in love with because of the “Prince Charming” touch that he gave him.

not only his wife Blake Lively conquered the red carpet, too Ryan Reynolds He gave a class of style with this suit in a dark brown tone, very had doc for the elegance that this important night demanded.

The combination of white with black is a classic and Joe Jonas he knows it, that’s why he chose this winning look, with which he looked impressive.

Again, the reggaeton player gave something to talk about with his outfit. Unlike other attendees, bad bunny He went further and used a skirt and a hairstyle that has already become a world trend. The networks do not stop talking about him!

It is common to see Jared Leto on the list of the best dressed: the Met Gala was no exception and posed for the cameras with a fun suit in light colors, which was accompanied by a successful red bow and black glasses. Quite a rockstart!

An extravagant and very colorful look was the one that the actor of the successful movie “Moonlight” took to the red carpet, Ashton Sanders. A touch of blue and gold, with black lenses, was enough to be one of the best dresses of the night.

Blue is today! Nyjah Huston highlighted by the fresh, but elegant color that he chose for this night.

And you, which look did you like the most?