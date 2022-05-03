MET Gala 2022: from Elon Musk and Blake Lively to the “camouflaged” Jared Leto, the best looks

One of the most anticipated nights of the year for the fashion industry has finally arrived. In New York, the stars of film, music and television began to parade down the red carpet of the new edition of the already famous MET Gala.

They do it, of course, wearing the extravagant designs made by the most acclaimed designers of the moment. The MET Gala, it is worth remembering, is carried out every year with the aim of inaugurating the annual fashion exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dress Institute from New York City, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Blake Lively before going up the famous stairs of the MET with her incredible “transformable” dress Evan Agostini – Invision

Blake Lively, already with her “transformed” Versace dress Evan Agostini – Invision

Vanessa Hudgens, one of the first to arrive, and impact, at the MET Gala with her long and transparent Moschino dress Evan Agostini – Invision

The stunning Vanessa Hudgens dress in all its splendor Kevin Mazur/MG22 – Getty Images North America

Elon Musk opted for a sober and elegant tuxedo for the MET Gala MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. Max Hollein, director of the MET museum.

Every year, the guests dress according to the theme proposed for the occasion. This year, it’s the “Gilded Glamor” or glamor from America’s Gilded Age, specifically from New York City.

The evening will feature four luxury “hosts”: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsone of the most famous couples in Hollywood, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King.

Glenn Close and a shocking pink grand entrance Evan Agostini – Invision

Alessandro Michele -creative director of Gucci- and Jared Leto, united by their love of fashion and surprise effects JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Sarah Jessica Parker, inevitable at the MET Gala, left a new sample of all her glamor and style JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Anna Wintour, more classic, with a Chanel design Evan Agostini – Invision

TV host La La Anthony and a glamorous “fascinator” Evan Agostini – Invision

Melissa King and an unusual ornament for her “chef hands” at the 2022 MET gala Evan Agostini – Invision

Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, made an impact in her own right at the 2022 MET Gala with a design by Alexander McQueen JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The famous photographer Annie Leibovitz also said present Evan Agostini – Invision

James Corden, in an impeccable tuxedo for the 2022 MET Gala Evan Agostini – Invision

Mindy Kaling at the MET Gala 2022 JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The actress and singer Janelle Monáe and a look by Ralph Lauren that reminds her great colleague Grace Jones JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Amber Valletta and a Yves Saint Laurent geometric pleated dress JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Jordan Roth, theatrical producer from the Big Apple, usually surprises a lot with his looks at the MET Gala; this year he was no exception DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The most sober? Emma Stone and a small tribute to the “Great Gatsby look” at the MET Gala 2022 DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Actress Michelle Yeoh at the MET gala DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Julianne Moore, in immaculate white, at the 2022 MET Gala JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, pregnant with their second child, did not want to be left out of the famous gala DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Hillary Clinton, without Bill, at the MET Gala 2022 JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Alicia Keys and her own recreation of “Gilded Glamour” for the 2022 MET gala JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Riz Ahmed and a unique “tribute to the workers who built New York” MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, another famous couple at the 2022 MET Gala Evan Agostini – Invision

The model Winnie Harlow was another of the celebrities who chose to stand out through a striking headdress Evan Agostini – Invision

Rachel Brosnahan, or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and a glamorous rendition of “The Golden Years” Mike Coppola – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Eric Adams, current mayor of New York and a striking political message in his look: “End Gun Violence” (“let’s end the violence caused by weapons”) ANGELA WEISS – AFP

Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of the great Arnold, also captured many eyes Mike Coppola – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

The musician Marcus Mumford, leader of Mumford & Sons and the actress Carey Mulligan, another of the most glamorous couples of the night DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Camila Cabello chose a dress from one of the iconic designers of the Big Apple: Prabal Gurung DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

Billie Eilish, true to her style, opted for a Gucci design Evan Agostini – Invision