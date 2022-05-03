Entertainment

MET Gala 2022: from Elon Musk and Blake Lively to the “camouflaged” Jared Leto, the best looks

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

One of the most anticipated nights of the year for the fashion industry has finally arrived. In New York, the stars of film, music and television began to parade down the red carpet of the new edition of the already famous MET Gala.

They do it, of course, wearing the extravagant designs made by the most acclaimed designers of the moment. The MET Gala, it is worth remembering, is carried out every year with the aim of inaugurating the annual fashion exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dress Institute from New York City, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Blake Lively before going up the famous stairs of the MET with her incredible dress "transformable"
Blake Lively before going up the famous stairs of the MET with her incredible “transformable” dressEvan Agostini – Invision
Blake Lively, already with her Versace dress "turned"
Blake Lively, already with her “transformed” Versace dressEvan Agostini – Invision
Vanessa Hudgens, one of the first to arrive, and impact, at the MET Gala with her long and transparent Moschino dress
Vanessa Hudgens, one of the first to arrive, and impact, at the MET Gala with her long and transparent Moschino dressEvan Agostini – Invision
The stunning Vanessa Hudgens dress in all its splendor
The stunning Vanessa Hudgens dress in all its splendorKevin Mazur/MG22 – Getty Images North America
Elon Musk opted for a sober and elegant tuxedo for the MET Gala
Elon Musk opted for a sober and elegant tuxedo for the MET Gala MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. Max Hollein, director of the MET museum.

Every year, the guests dress according to the theme proposed for the occasion. This year, it’s the “Gilded Glamor” or glamor from America’s Gilded Age, specifically from New York City.

The evening will feature four luxury “hosts”: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsone of the most famous couples in Hollywood, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King.

Glenn Close and a shocking pink grand entrance
Glenn Close and a shocking pink grand entrance Evan Agostini – Invision
Alessandro Michele -creative director of Gucci- and Jared Leto, united by their love of fashion and surprise effects
Alessandro Michele -creative director of Gucci- and Jared Leto, united by their love of fashion and surprise effectsJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Sarah Jessica Parker, inevitable at the MET Gala, left a new sample of all her glamor and style
Sarah Jessica Parker, inevitable at the MET Gala, left a new sample of all her glamor and styleJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Anna Wintour, more classic, with a Chanel design
Anna Wintour, more classic, with a Chanel designEvan Agostini – Invision
TV host La La Anthony and a glamorous "fascinator"
TV host La La Anthony and a glamorous “fascinator”Evan Agostini – Invision
Melissa King and an unusual ornament for her "chef's hands" at the MET 2022 gala
Melissa King and an unusual ornament for her “chef hands” at the 2022 MET galaEvan Agostini – Invision
Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, made an impact in her own right at the 2022 MET Gala with a design by Alexander McQueen
Kaia Gerber, daughter of Cindy Crawford, made an impact in her own right at the 2022 MET Gala with a design by Alexander McQueenJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
The famous photographer Annie Leibovitz also said present
The famous photographer Annie Leibovitz also said presentEvan Agostini – Invision
James Corden, in an impeccable tuxedo for the 2022 MET Gala
James Corden, in an impeccable tuxedo for the 2022 MET GalaEvan Agostini – Invision
Mindy Kaling at the MET Gala 2022
Mindy Kaling at the MET Gala 2022JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
The actress and singer Janelle Monáe and a look by Ralph Lauren that reminds her great colleague Grace Jones
The actress and singer Janelle Monáe and a look by Ralph Lauren that reminds her great colleague Grace JonesJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Amber Valletta and a Yves Saint Laurent geometric pleated dress
Amber Valletta and a Yves Saint Laurent geometric pleated dressJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Jordan Roth, theatrical producer from the Big Apple, usually surprises a lot with his looks at the MET Gala; this year he was no exception
Jordan Roth, theatrical producer from the Big Apple, usually surprises a lot with his looks at the MET Gala; this year he was no exceptionDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
The most sober? Emma Stone and a small tribute to "great gatsby look" at the MET Gala 2022
The most sober? Emma Stone and a small tribute to the “Great Gatsby look” at the MET Gala 2022DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Actress Michelle Yeoh at the MET gala
Actress Michelle Yeoh at the MET gala DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Julianne Moore, in immaculate white, at the 2022 MET Gala
Julianne Moore, in immaculate white, at the 2022 MET GalaJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, pregnant with their second child, did not want to be left out of the famous gala
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, pregnant with their second child, did not want to be left out of the famous galaDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Hillary Clinton, without Bill, at the MET Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton, without Bill, at the MET Gala 2022JAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Alicia Keys and her own recreation of the "Gilded Glamor" for the MET 2022 gala
Alicia Keys and her own recreation of “Gilded Glamour” for the 2022 MET galaJAMIE MCCARTHY – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Riz Ahmed and a singular "Tribute to the workers who built New York"
Riz Ahmed and a unique “tribute to the workers who built New York” MIKE COPPOLA – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, another famous couple at the 2022 MET Gala
Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy, another famous couple at the 2022 MET GalaEvan Agostini – Invision
The model Winnie Harlow was another of the celebrities who chose to stand out through a striking headdress
The model Winnie Harlow was another of the celebrities who chose to stand out through a striking headdressEvan Agostini – Invision
Rachel Brosnahan, or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and a glamorous performance by "the golden years"
Rachel Brosnahan, or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and a glamorous rendition of “The Golden Years”Mike Coppola – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Eric Adams, current mayor of New York and a striking political message in his look: "End Gun Violence" ("let's end gun violence")
Eric Adams, current mayor of New York and a striking political message in his look: “End Gun Violence” (“let’s end the violence caused by weapons”)ANGELA WEISS – AFP
Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of the great Arnold, also captured many eyes
Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of the great Arnold, also captured many eyesMike Coppola – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
The musician Marcus Mumford, leader of Mumford & Sons and the actress Carey Mulligan, another of the most glamorous couples of the night
The musician Marcus Mumford, leader of Mumford & Sons and the actress Carey Mulligan, another of the most glamorous couples of the nightDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Camila Cabello chose a dress from one of the iconic designers of the Big Apple: Prabal Gurung
Camila Cabello chose a dress from one of the iconic designers of the Big Apple: Prabal GurungDIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS – GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA
Billie Eilish, true to her style, opted for a Gucci design
Billie Eilish, true to her style, opted for a Gucci designEvan Agostini – Invision
Kendall Jenner and one of the trends that remains firm among the "influencers": platinum eyebrows
Kendall Jenner and one of the trends that remains firm among the “influencers”: platinum eyebrowsEvan Agostini – Invision

Source link

Photo of James James30 mins ago
0 21 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Amber Heard fires her PR team, after the media crisis in which she finds herself

3 mins ago

Met Gala: gallery of challenging, exaggerated and avant-garde looks

5 mins ago

Mercato: the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo returns to hover in Paris

7 mins ago

Alex Speitzer poses for the cover of a magazine with his girlfriend, Shannon de Lima: PHOTO

15 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button