MET Gala 2022: from Elon Musk and Blake Lively to the “camouflaged” Jared Leto, the best looks
One of the most anticipated nights of the year for the fashion industry has finally arrived. In New York, the stars of film, music and television began to parade down the red carpet of the new edition of the already famous MET Gala.
They do it, of course, wearing the extravagant designs made by the most acclaimed designers of the moment. The MET Gala, it is worth remembering, is carried out every year with the aim of inaugurating the annual fashion exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Dress Institute from New York City, In America: An Anthology of Fashion.
This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in America and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to the complexities of history with powerful immediacy. Max Hollein, director of the MET museum.
Every year, the guests dress according to the theme proposed for the occasion. This year, it’s the “Gilded Glamor” or glamor from America’s Gilded Age, specifically from New York City.
The evening will feature four luxury “hosts”: Blake Lively and Ryan Reynoldsone of the most famous couples in Hollywood, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King.