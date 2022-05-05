Met Gala 2022, HBO Max: The Ocean 8 Movie, Ocean Franchise Starring Women | Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Anne Hathaway | Cinema and series

The gala MET is one of the most anticipated celebrity gatherings of the year. On this occasion, the theme of the show -organized by the iconic Anna Wintour– will celebrate the anthology of American fashion. In this way, we will see the most outstanding stars of entertainment parade through its extravagant red carpet.

However, as expected, the scandal is not always foreign to this type of event, especially the theft of expensive jewelry. In that sense, a luxurious diamond of Cartier became the ambitious goal of Sandra Bullock For the movie “Ocean’s 8”.

Sandra Bullock announces her retirement from the cinema after the premiere of “The Lost City”. Photo: Twitter/@LostCityMovie

The hilarious comedy, currently available on HBO Max, brought together a cast full of well-known actresses, including, apart from bullockCate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Rihanna and even Anne Hathawayin the role of Daphne Kluger, the unexpected ally of the con artists.

This tape was a bet very close to reality, because they not only limited themselves to designing an intelligent plan for their captivating plot, but also had luxury guests, such as Kim Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, among other famous names.

In fact, a real party was held, promoted by Vulture, to achieve the necessary naturalness and so that not only the ‘celebs’ felt comfortable, but that freshness was also transmitted to the audience.

Rihanna adds “Ocean’s 8” to her experience as a movie actress. Photo: AFP

Anna Wintour gave the realistic touch in the film

Clearly, “Ocean’s 8”with its story set in the MET gala, had to get the participation of the biggest organizer of the show, and they did. In that sense, her greatest and most fabulous cameo was that of her own Anna Wintourwhose intervention added that extra touch of realism.

Not only that, but the iconic fashion expert also offered her support for the structure of the film.

“ Anna wanted to make sure the aesthetic was up to her standards. I presented the design. She was impressed and touched by that. And she said: “OK, this depends on what we do”, explained the director of the feature film, Gary Rossto Vulture (via ELLE Magazine).

Anna Wintour, director of Vogue, is the presenter of the MET Gala. Photo: diffusion

What is “Ocean’s 8” about?

After getting out of jail, Debbie Oceanyounger sister of the late Danny Ocean, reunites with her old partner in crime, Lou, to convince her to join a heist she planned while serving her sentence.

Both gather the rest of their team to steal the toussainta necklace of Cartier valued at $150 million, at the Met Gala in three and a half weeks, and use the ceremony’s co-host, Daphne Kluger, a famous actress known for her long neck, as unwitting bait.