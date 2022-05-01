Met Gala 2022: how to watch and live stream the event

Met Gala fans can expect this year’s celebrity event to continue its tradition of celebrating fashion at its finest on Monday, May 2.

“Fashion’s Biggest Night” sees the A-list elite dust off their tuxedos and don the most glamorous gowns imaginable to climb the steps of New York City’s prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Arts (MOMA) .

One of the hottest nights in show business made its long-awaited return in September 2021, after previously being postponed due to the pandemic.

Although this exclusive invitation-only event is almost certainly inaccessible to mere mortals, you can still look forward to a virtual pass thanks to the Met Gala 2022 live stream.

How to watch and live stream the 76th Met Gala

The annual Met Gala will take place at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in Manhattan on Monday night, May 2, 2022.

The official Met Gala live stream will be available to watch in all its glory via Vogue.com, with the famous fashion site promising this will provide “a front row seat to the event’s legendary red carpet.”

The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 6 pm ET (3 pm PT), and the fabulous images will be broadcast live across Vogue’s digital platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

The Met Gala 2022 livestreamed events will be led by a trio of the most entertaining A-listers.

The great Vogue managing editor Hamish Bowles will be joined by American actress Vanessa Hudgens and TV star La La Anthony.

All three will feature unrivaled clips of celebrities as they walk up the legendary steps of the Met Gala red carpet, while being illuminated by countless flashes from photographers around the world.

Not only will this offer unprecedented access to real-time footage of some of the hottest stars as they arrive at the Met Gala, but some of the talent will also chat with Vogue presenters to provide insight into what they’re wearing and some of the latest gossip. circulating inside the MOMA on May 2.

What is the theme of the 2022 Met Gala?

This year’s Met Gala is to celebrate the second volume of the Costume Institute’s patriotic exhibit, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” following “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

The event anticipates the opening of the second exhibition at MOMA by The Costume Institute.

In America: An Anthology of Fashion opens May 5, 2022, in the period rooms of the American Wing, with both this and the previous show, which opened late last year, on view through September 5, 2022.

The exhibition finds the lead curator of the MOMA Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, who highlights “inclusiveness in fashion.”

A statement on the Vogue site reads: “‘Who gets to be an American?’ It was a question asked in [U.S. fashion designer] Prabal Gurung’s spring/summer 2020 show, and will also be addressed at the 2022 Met Gala.”