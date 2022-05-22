Met Gala 2022: I followed the looks on the red carpet of the year live

The day has come: met gala is a fact and the most outstanding celebrities of fashion, music, cinema and art are already parading through the most photographed red carpet of the year, a night that is equal to that of the Oscars. This year sees the inauguration of the second part of the exhibition entitled “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” on American fashion that began in September of last year. This time, pays homage to 19th and 20th century designers that were ignored or have been forgotten. There is also room for other great moments in American fashion throughout those years. Look at the looks of celebrities on the red carpet, minute by minute.

Kim Kardashian in the dress “Mr. President” by Marilyn Monroe

As in all editions, kim kardashian was one of the most anticipated and, true to her style, she did it in a big way: wearing a sparkly champagne-colored dress that belonged to Marilyn Monroe. He is the legendary dress called “Mr. President” that the Hollywood diva used to sing Happy Birthday to the president John F. Kennedy in 1962. In addition, Kim appeared with her hair platinum and collected and used a stole as a complement to the model. He was accompanied by her new boyfriend, Peter Davidson and revolutionized the night of the Met.

Billy Eilish in a period dress

Like last year, the singer was once again the center of attention with her vintage dress in pastel colors (The gala honors the history of American fashion). The model has a well-fitting corset with a flower in the center and an armored skirt. As a detail, a shackle and collected hair. Histrionic like few others, she had fun when she posed for the photographers.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Newlyweds, they arrived at the Met event just like they did last year and caused a sensation. The son of david beckham He wore a white tuxedo, while his wife chose the same color as last year, fuchsia, one of the colors of the season, in a very low-cut look.

Jared Leto in duplicate

Connoisseur like no one of the rules of the red carpet, Jared Leto surprised again on the Met red carpet, almost as much as when a few years ago he carried a replica of his head in his hand fully dressed by Gucci. This time he went for more and arrived dressed just like Alessandro Michelle, the designer in charge of the Italian brand of which he is an ambassador. The fashion bet? A printed beige tuxedo with red bow and tan envelope. The detail was the hairstyle: very long hair, with waves, parted in the middle and buckles with rhinestones.

Sarah Jessica Parker, with XL headpiece

After several years of being absent from the great international fashion festival, Sarah Jessica Parker He arrived at the Met Gala with a look that did not go unnoticed. The dress in black, white and gray has a super tight corset, the marked waist and a large skirt, armed by several layers. She combined it with a mega headdress signed by the number one in the theme: the English Philip Treacy that drew all eyes.

Alicia Keys with the New York cape

Dressed in a black silver strapless with glitter, Alicia Keys surprised with his particular coat: a black cape that has images of New York City embroidered in glitter. It was one of the most photographed.

Shawn Mendes in navy blue and burgundy

The musician marked his presence on the red carpet of the met gala with elegant tailoring equipment: a navy blue suit with body bag and chupín pants which she complemented with a navy coat and embroidered with a standing collar. The detail was the dark nails.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner: pregnant in black and white

The musician and the famous actress (and Vuitton jewelry ambassador) were another of the most anticipated couples of the night, as they are expecting their second child. Sophie Turner She chose a long dress with transparencies and geometric embroidery in silver studs. Jonas I carry a spencer white with black pants, a color that is repeated on the lapel.

The most striking thing about Joe Jonas’s look? The sack has a white tail and her nails are silver.

Amber Valetta, golden girl

The iconic top of the 90s complied with the dress code golden like few others: he wore a fully pleated gold lamé dress, with a V neckline and shoulder pads. She paired it with a large pearl choker and long black gloves (an accessory that was seen a lot in the Met’s night looks). She completed the total look with a gold clutch.

Blake Lively showed off her second dress on the red carpet

the hostess of the met gala She surprised a few moments ago with her live costume change on the red carpet: a group of attendees pulled out the tail of her dress with which she arrived on her husband’s arm and showed herself with her new look, now the dress in light blue version.

The image is all the rage on social media. Other Versace model that will make history on the red carpet more photographed.

Kaia Gerber: glitter and XXL curlers

The supermodel’s daughter Cindy Crawford he earned his own space in fashion and dazzled on his arrival at the met gala with a dress with glitter to the body with cut out sectors. As a complement, she wore striking black nails and a hairstyle with a center parting, rhinestone buckles and XXL rollers.

Vanesa Hudgens in black with transparencies

vanessa hudgens arrived on the red carpet of the Met in New York with a high-impact look, as the event deserves: a long transparent black lace dress with a train, which she combined with a hairstyle up, makeup with dark shadows and XXL nails. The detail? The dangling diamond rings.

Emma Chamberlain platinum and crop top

The young fashion icon actress dazzled with her style: as soon as she arrived at the event, all the photographers went crazy to photograph her: Emma Chamberlin She arrived in a retro-inspired beige crop top with off-the-shoulder gathers and a straight white mermaid-style skirt with a train. To highlight: her royal-inspired rhinestone tiara.

Anna Wintour, with feathers and crown

The director of American Vogue and alma mater of the gala of the year, arrived at the event with a classic look (true to her style) in pastel tones: a long straight printed skirt combined with a cape with feather detail with the same motif. And the same what Emma Chamberlin, Anna Wintour She wore a diamond tiara as an accessory.

Cynthia Erivo, in total white and with a turban

As it happens every time you step on a red carpet, Cynthia Erivo dazzled tonight with a all white look gala that includes, in addition to a guipure bodice dress with trainvery striking accessories: a louis vuitton mini trunk and a matching turban. The ones? XL version, as befits a fashion celebrity.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: the hosts

They were the most anticipated couple and they did not disappoint their fans. Blake Livey and Ryan Reynolds They stood out for their elegance on the Met Gala red carpet. The actress wore a strapless dress to the body embroidered in mosaics of beads in earth tones with a big matching bow, a very long tail and elbow gloves. Her husband, a matching velvet tuxedo. The detail? Like Emma Chamberlain and Anna Wintour, Lively also wore a tiara as a detail of her hairstyle loose and straight.

