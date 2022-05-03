Met Gala 2022: Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne without a bra, true goddesses of the red carpet

Things are finally back to normal on the New York side. The Met Gala, canceled in 2020 and moved from May to September in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, is over. In 2022, everything went according to plan to celebrate the new exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, In America: A Fashion Anthology, which explores 19th and 20th century American fashion revisited by directors and designers. Presented in thirteen dedicated rooms in the United States, this retrospective will unveil creations by Bill Blass, Brooks Brothers, Lloyd Kiva New… and was introduced by the 400 most bankable celebrities of the moment.

Like every year, the biggest stars of fashion, music, cinema, social networks, politics or business had to respect a dress code. That of this 2022 session? “Gilded Glamour, White Tie“, or the variation of clothes from the end of the 19th century from a modern angle. True queens of the red carpet, Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne knew how to respect the theme while remaining sublime. Kim Kardashian’s little sister had opted for a long Prada branded black dress.As for her colleague, it is in an elegant scarlet Dior haute couture suit that she has a surprise in store for the photographers: the disappearance of her jacket to make way for two golden nipple shields.

Created in 1948 in the heart of Manhattan, the Met Gala became an unmissable event when Anna Wintour transformed it with her magic wand in 1995. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the official co-presidents of this year , were joined by Kim Kardashian as Marilyn Monroe, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lenny Kravitz, Ariana DeBose, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elon Musk, sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid, among others. .. but also by Belgian singer Stromae, who told AFP to find “weird“to be there, though feeling”honored” to be part of the guest list, kept secret until the last minute.