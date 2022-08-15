Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian reveals the impressive number of pounds lost to fit into her dress

Like every year, the gratin of Hollywood competed in elegance and extravagance to attend the Met Gala, which took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, this Monday, May 2. A regular at the event, Kim Kardashian appeared in an iconic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe sixty years ago, for which she had to lose weight in just three weeks.

There’s No Stopping Kim Kardashian When It Comes To Stunning On The Red Carpet. This Monday, May 2, the reality TV star flew to New York to attend the Met Gala, an unmissable event for celebrities invited by fashion popess Anna Wintour. On the menu served each year: extravagance and audacity, while this edition had the theme of the American golden age. Baptized “Gilded Glamour, white tie“. The event has notably welcomed the couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Hailey Bieber who has just recovered from a serious health problem, or even the Kardashian clan, including the very demonstrative lovers Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

A special edition for Kim Kardashian, who walked the Met red carpet with Pete Davidson, her new boyfriend after her stormy separation from Kanye West. And no one takes the Met Gala more seriously than Kim Kardashian, who this year set the bar high by purchasing the mythical Marilyn Monroe dress, worn sixty years ago. In 1962, the icon went to Madison Square Garden for President John F. Kennedy’s 45th birthday, before taking the stage to sing him a happy birthday. The rhinestone dress she wore that day, signed by the French couturier Jean Louis, will be forever etched in our memories.

A strict diet for Kim

In order to resuscitate this moment suspended in time, Kim Kardashian managed to get the famous dress six decades later. To be certain of entering this timeless room, the 41-year-old star went on a very restrictive diet three weeks before the ceremony. “I had this idea to try it, so they took it to me with bodyguards. I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I had to lose 7 kilos to be sure to fit in. It was really a challenge but I was determined to do it“, she explained on the red carpet.

As revealed by vogue, Kim Kardashian was only able to wear the dress for a few minutes while she posed for photographers and returned it immediately afterwards, so as not to take any risks given the importance of the piece. “I have tremendous respect for this dress and what it represents to American history. I would never sit with it or eat with it ’cause I wouldn’t want to ruin it, I wouldn’t even wear the body makeup I usually wear.“, she had confided before the Met. The dress now removed, the star revealed that she now intended to indulge herself by eating pizza and donuts, to catch up after weeks of restriction.