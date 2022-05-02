Met Gala 2022: Kylie and Kendal Jenner, Gigi and Bella Hadid… parade of stars at the pre-party!

The Met Gala is making a comeback for 2022. While the edition will take place this Monday, May 2 in New York, all the stars naturally flocked to the Big Apple on Sunday, May 1 for the Met Gala 2022 pre-party. Kylie Jenner arrived there on her private jet, along with her daughter Stormi, as she shared on Instagram (see slideshow). Some of her sisters were also present, including Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney on the arm of her musician husband Travis Barker. And of course their mother Kris Jenner was also there.

The Kardashians/Jenners weren’t the only ones present at the Met Gala 2022 pre-party. Photos were also taken in New York of Vanessa Hudgens, the pretty Olivia Rodrigo, just recovered from her duet with Avril Lavigne, but also the Hadid sisters. Blonde Gigi Hadid and brunette Bella Hadid looked lovely and all smiles as they left their hotels. The two models had bet on looks revealing their bellies. HoYeon Jung, revealed by Squid Game and Louis Vuitton muse that all the houses are fighting over, also went to the evening.

This Met Gala 2022 will be held this Monday, May 2 in New York and celebrates the second installment of a two-part exhibition by the Costume Institute; the first one, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, was inaugurated on September 18, just a few days after the 2021 edition of the Met Gala Due to the pandemic, the big evening could not be held in May, as tradition dictates. The second part, In America: An Anthology of Fashion, with the exhibition focused on inclusivity in fashion. And the dress code was given: “Gilded Age”, to understand the golden glamour. Feathers, lace, bows and ruffles should be out… New York’s golden age and all the excess that goes with it should be worthily represented.

This year, the Met Gala 2022 will be chaired by Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, supported by Tom Ford and Anna Wintour as well as Instagram boss Adam Mosseri. The ceremony will be broadcast live on the social networks of vogue.