MET Gala 2022 live: Where to watch the broadcast and at what time

Have you ever wished you were part of the great cast of celebrities from the Met Gala? With the official broadcast of the gala by fashionnow you can do it: On Monday, May 2, the broadcast of the MET Gala 2022 will allow you to be in the front row in the legendary red carpet of the most anticipated fashion event of the year. The broadcast will begin at 6 pm Mexico time and will be broadcast live through our digital platforms (as well as on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter).

On this occasion, the live broadcast of the famous MET Gala will be in charge of three notable presenters: Hamish Bowles, Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony. Together, they will demonstrate the expected unprecedented access to the MET Gala 2022, interviewing the guest stars upon arrival. (At last year’s September edition of the MET Gala, the presenters were Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer.)

The theme of event this year’s most anticipated fashion is ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’, and the evening will celebrate the museum’s new exhibition of the same name, which will be presented in the 13 period rooms of the MET (it opens on May 7 and will remain on view until May 5). September 2022). This is the second part of the museum’s celebration of the American style; the first, titled ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion’, opened in September 2021, and will also be on view at the Met until September 5.

On the other hand, the theme of the red carpet of the Met Gala this year is ‘Gilded Glamour’, and guests will bring their theatrical take on dress. The official co-chairs of the MET Gala 2022 They are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The honorary presidents of the evening will be Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour of fashion. Follow the live broadcast of the night, you can’t miss it!

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Monica Silveti