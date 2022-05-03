Met Gala 2022: nail polish for men, a star trend

Male manicures have been trending for quite some time now (Harry Styles notably sported a black and turquoise polish during the 2019 “Notes on Camp” gala), but the 2022 Met Gala just cemented the nail art as a source of fiery gender-neutral self-expression.

In an age of beauty that encourages experimentation and fun, masculine manicures were right at home among the colorful makeup, sparkling accessories and mesmerizing evening fashions. The manicure of Shawn Mendesdeep blue, was made by the famous manicurist Betina Goldstein “We wanted to take inspiration from Shawn’s Tommy Hilfiger look and bring it out in his nails, which resulted in a matte navy blue look,” explains the young woman. As for Evan Mockwhose penchant for nail polish is not to be demonstrated, he highlighted his pink hair and his light suit with a dark nail. Anderson .Paak and Joe Jonas both wore mismatched manicures with different designs on each finger. Then, we barely noticed it during its starry passage, but Ben Platt sported a nude manicure with nail extensions.