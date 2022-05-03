Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: nail polish for men, a star trend

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Male manicures have been trending for quite some time now (Harry Styles notably sported a black and turquoise polish during the 2019 “Notes on Camp” gala), but the 2022 Met Gala just cemented the nail art as a source of fiery gender-neutral self-expression.

In an age of beauty that encourages experimentation and fun, masculine manicures were right at home among the colorful makeup, sparkling accessories and mesmerizing evening fashions. The manicure of Shawn Mendesdeep blue, was made by the famous manicurist Betina Goldstein “We wanted to take inspiration from Shawn’s Tommy Hilfiger look and bring it out in his nails, which resulted in a matte navy blue look,” explains the young woman. As for Evan Mockwhose penchant for nail polish is not to be demonstrated, he highlighted his pink hair and his light suit with a dark nail. Anderson .Paak and Joe Jonas both wore mismatched manicures with different designs on each finger. Then, we barely noticed it during its starry passage, but Ben Platt sported a nude manicure with nail extensions.

Shawn Mendes manicure at the Met Gala.

Photo: Courtesy of Betina Goldstein

Source link

Photo of James James26 mins ago
0 16 1 minute read

Related Articles

the best looks of the evening

2 mins ago

Hard to believe! Belinda went from a $600,000 car to this…

11 mins ago

Selena Gomez launches mental health campaign with “Rare Beauty”

13 mins ago

Thank you Will: the slap that left the most zeros in Chris Rock’s bank account

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button