Met Gala 2022: Nicki Minaj close to dress accident due to designer error

Like many personalities, Nicki Minaj was one of the guests of the Met Gala, Monday, May 2, 2022. The singer almost had a dress accident on the red carpet. On numerous occasions, she was seen readjusting her dress.

Nicky Minaj didn’t want her dress to fall or her breasts to be seen. Monday, May 2, 2022, during the Met Gala, she walked the red carpet in a dress that didn’t seem to fit her. On many occasions, she was seen trying to readjust the top of her dress. Her stunning black dress with feathers was designed by Riccardo Tisci of Burberry. Only, as the singer said after the gala, there was a small problem of size. The dress, which had no strap, didn’t seem to fit well. “The only unexpected thing about my look is that my boobs [sont] took out because they made my cup size a little small“, she let know as reported Mirror.

But Nicki Minaj Still seemed to be very happy with her outfit and did not fail to praise the person who is at the origin of it. “I’m here with my baby, Riccardo. I love Riccardo, he really is my friend. So I’m here to support him, that’s all“, she continued. To complete her look, the rapper had chosen to also wear a cap. An important choice for her. “I’m obsessed with the cap. I didn’t want to do the look if I couldn’t wear a cap. So he let me wear one.”

Nicki Minaj was back at the Met Gala

Nicki Minaj signed her return to the very social dinner, after having declined the invitation last year at the last minute because of the request of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, where the media ceremony takes place, that the guests be vaccinated against the Covid -19.

