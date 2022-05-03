MET Gala 2022: The best dressed celebrities of the night

What is Gilded Glamour? From the moment the topic of the met gala 2022, people have tried to decipher its meaning. For some, the phrase is reminiscent of Edith Wharton’s New York; for others, it recalls the flashy, streetwear look of the early 2000s. Given the room for interpretation, guests at Fashion’s most anticipated night ceremony were free to chart their own course. And they did so with gusto, dressing to the nines in archival vintage and custom designer suits.

As always, the red carpet was filled with long lines, gigantic jewels and extroverts looking to make their mark. The plethora of attention-grabbing looks made breaking the norm the only way to stand out. Dakota Johnson lives in the creations of Alessandro Michele, but the fringed sequined catsuit the designer prepared for her appearance in the Met Gala it felt cool. Likewise, Marni’s beaded suit layers by Erykah Badu – plus a towering hat – were a spectacular twist on the star’s favorite silhouette.

MET Gala 2022: The best of the red carpet

Sustainability took center stage, with multiple celebrities choosing to dress in vintage designs. Each of Nicolas Ghesquière’s muses at Louis Vuitton – Hoyeon Jung, Emma Stone and Cynthia Erivo, among them – arrived on the carpet wearing a garment from the brand’s archives that suited their tastes. Adut Akech went even further, choosing an emerald green dress by Christian Lacroix from Shrimpton Couture and wearing it with a supermodel flair.

Revisiting these old-school looks proved just how cutting-edge the work of designers like Lacroix and Ghesquière is, but the biggest archival hit of the night definitely went to Kim Kardashian. Moments before the carpet was finished, the reality star appeared in the Jean Louis dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962 to serenade John F. Kennedy on his birthday. A history lesson with a modern twist ending an eventful evening. Check out the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet the Met Gala 2022 then and see again the livestream from the red carpet to see all the looks of the most important night of fashion.

Article originally published by US Vogue, vogue.com. Adapted by Amira Saim.