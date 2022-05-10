Met Gala 2022: the best of fashion and “Gilded glamour” in images

Marysabel E. Huston-Crespo

(CNN Spanish) – The most important fashion night in the US, the Met Gala, is the perfect window for designers and artists to show us both their personality and creativity.

This year’s dress code is “Gilded glamor and White tie”, that is, a riot of glamor from the golden age —at theatrical levels— and elegance.

In addition to Anna Wintour, the co-chairs – or hosts – of the event are the actor couple Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the actress and director Regina King and the actor, writer and director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tom Ford and Adam Mosseri are honorary chairmen alongside Wintour.

Feathers, glitter, corsets and tailcoats abound on the red carpet. These are the best looks of what is considered the Super Bowl of the fashion world.

The best of the Met Gala 2022 red carpet

Sebastian Stan. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Gigi Hadid. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

From left to right: Gucci designer Alessandro Michele and Jared Leto at the Met Gala. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

From left to right: Met Gala co-chairs Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Blake Lively. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Camila Hair. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Alicia Keys. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bradley Cooper. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

From left to right: husband and wife Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Elon Musk. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HillaryClinton. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

FINNEAS. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Sabrina Carpenter. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Tessa Thompson. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anitta returned to the Met Gala. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Billie Eilish dazzled at the Met Gala. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Rege-Jean Page. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Lenny Kravitz. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Chloe Bailey. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Megan Thee Stallion. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Anna Wintour. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Kai Gerber. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Chloé Kim. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lin-Manuel Miranda and his wife Vanessa Nadal. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Chloë Grace Moretz. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Glenn Close. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Mindy Kalling. (Credit: by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Hugh Jackman and Deborah-Lee Furness. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Pigeon Elsesser. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Ansel Elgort. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Vanessa Hudgens. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Emma Chamberlin. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kacey Musgraves. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Blake Lively. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jordan Roth. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Janelle Monae. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Isabelle Boemeke. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Anderson .Paak. (Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

From left to right: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kendall Jenner. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Katy Perry. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Nicki Minaj. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

From left to right: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

From left to right: Ariana DeBose and Jeremy Scott. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

WinnieHarlow. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Lizzo. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Kylie Jenner. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Donatella Versace. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

J Balvin. (Credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Rosalia. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Eiza Gonzalez. (Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

BadBunny. (Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

