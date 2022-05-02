MET Gala 2022: the love story of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, the hosts of the long-awaited event

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds tonight they will put aside their acting costumes and move, with all their glamour, to the stage of the Met Gala 2022, one of the most important fashion events, to officiate as hosts. The choice could not have been more successful: the couple, in addition to being one of the most beloved in Hollywood, is often noted for its style, its elegance and its good taste when it comes to dressing.

The MET Gala is held each year with the goal of opening the annual fashion exhibition of the Institute of Dress at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Each year, the guests dress according to the theme proposed for the occasion: this year, it is the Gilded Glamor or glamor of the Golden Age of the United States, specifically New York City. In addition to Lively and Reynolds, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and actress Regina King will also host.

When Blake Lively and Brian Reynolds whitewashed their romance, everything sparkled around them. Cute, successful and loved by the public, they immediately became the pampered couple of Hollywood and over time they formed a perfect family that is jealously guarded by the media. They know what to show in the media and how to do it, and they handle the industry codes perfectly. However, not everything was always perfect.

Another of the secrets in the resilience of the couple is to share the same profession. “He understands if I kiss someone, because he knows that I do it from one character to another character,” she declared. Her husband shares the same look: “It’s impossible not to be jealous, but you know what the rules of the game are and that smoothes things out.”

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, during a walk through New York Backgrid/The Grosby Group

The couple met for the first time in 2010, on the set of Green Lanternby Martin Campbell. However, not much happened there beyond a suggestive look and a phrase with a double connotation. He was married to Scarlett Johansson, and she was related to Penn Badgley, his partner in gossip-girl. Although they were always very secretive about their private lives, Blake’s union with Ryan further enhanced that characteristic.

A year after that first meeting they met again. It was at a shared dinner, to which each one arrived with their respective companion. But it didn’t take long for their eyes to meet. What had started as a working relationship turned into a friendship. Thus, and with the confidence that the link gave, they decided to go for more.

“Nothing better than being friends with your future wife,” he once said. The formula worked for them. In September 2012 the wedding came, which was held at Boone Hall, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. “I was never so happy,” the bride proclaimed at that time.

Within two years of meeting, Blake and Ryan transformed the couple into a family. Soon James arrived first and then Inez was born. In August 2020, Betty, the couple’s third daughter, was born, an event they kept secret until the family finally grew.

The couple had three children TIDNY-102

“ If there is a moment in my life that has made me mature, it has been having children. And my wife, I don’t even tell you! ”, confessed the actor a few years ago. Unlike other celebrities, they have not dedicated themselves during the confinement due to the coronavirus crisis to sharing touching family moments on social networks to entertain their followers.

Through the networks, the couple usually make jokes constantly GROSBY GROUP

The beauty, the low profile and the style is not the only thing that this couple has left over. Humor is another of the central condiments of his day to day life. As a Vogue article recalled, Instagram is the battlefield where they often make their mutual jokes public. For example, a photo published by the actor where he wishes her a happy birthday where the landscape of her and the actress is seen in the background and cropped.

She has not been left behind and has also defended herself from her husband’s jokes in an ingenious way: on one occasion she published a photo of her partner, colleague and also handsome friend Ryan Gosling with a happy birthday message addressed to her husband.