Met Gala 2022: The most unfortunate looks on the red carpet (PHOTOS)

Every year Met Gala surprises us with the impressive looks that we see parade on the red carpet; however, the choice of celebrities is not always the right one and sometimes they make fashion mistakes that do not go unnoticed. Here we share the list of the most unfortunate looks of the Met Gala 2022, those that did not shine on the most important night of fashion.

The Met Gala 2022 gave us a night with outfits that stole our hearts because of how elegant, sophisticated and daring they were. Sadly, at fashion’s so-called Oscars, there are also style stumbles, and some celebs fell on the red carpet. Do you want to know which were the looks that disappointed? Here all the details:

The Worst Looks From The Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet

Chloë Grace Moretz

Photo: AP

We don’t love Chloé Grace Moretz, but this time we didn’t fall in love with an interpretation of the “Gilded Glamor” theme, a concept that addressed ostentatious outfits in golden tones, accompanied by luxurious accessories.

Wendi Murdoch

Photo: AP

The feathers of her gala dress did not convince or steal the hearts of the attendees. The color pink looks wonderful, however, it was not enough for Murchoch to stand out on the most important night of fashion.

jordan roth

Jordan Roth. Photo: AP

Jordan Roth’s look divided opinions, some pointed out that it was too much and very dark, and others that it was extravagant and that it was necessary, what do you think?

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves. Photo: AP

We expected a little more from her. Although her look had a touch of brightness, the black color in its entirety dimmed the light of the American singer-songwriter.