Met Gala 2022: the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’ | United States | Hollywood | BadBunny | kim kardashian | Maluma | Rosalia | shows

Baptized as the ‘Super Bowl of fashion’ by André Leon Talley, the American journalist who was editor of Vogue magazine, the 2022 Met Gala was held on Monday night with the inevitable presence of celebrities, each one more striking than the other. .

“This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects evolving notions of identity in USA and will explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy,” said Max Hollein, director of the Met Museum.

The Met Gala, one of the most important fashion events, had a “golden glamour” dress code, evoking the economic boom years of the United States at the end of the 19th century.

The topic provoked debate in social media, reads on BBC.com. “And it is that some emphasized the fact that many working-class American families are struggling to make ends meet due to the highest inflation in four decades that the country suffers,” they say. Despite this, as expected, The gala caused a lot of talk because of how eccentric some of its guests looked.

Among the curiosities that the press has highlighted, there are data such as the one that Kim Kardashian lost more than 7 kilos to put on a dress that Marilyn Monroe used to sing “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy in 1962.

The other side of the coin was the actor Riz Ahmad, who arrived dressed as an elegant worker. “This is a tribute to the immigrant workers who kept the golden age golden,” he said.

Glenn Close also stood out with an elegant suit with leafy sleeves, Jared Leto, Dakota Johnson and Emma Corrin with a very particular look. Among the Latin figures, representatives of music were seen such as the Spanish Rosalía, the Puerto Rican Bad Bunny, the Colombian Maluma, the Brazilian Anitta. Also the Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez. This event raises millions of dollars for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, a fashion museum whose tens of thousands of exhibits are closed to the general public.