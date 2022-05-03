Met Gala 2022: the worst looks of the famous according to the Internet (photos) | entertainment pop culture

The following celebrities were harshly criticized online for their choices, which made no sense for the Internet.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan

This was the opportunity to shine for the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan, since it was the first time that all of Kris Jenner’s daughters would walk the red carpet, although it seems that it was the opposite.

One of the most popular opinions is that Kim and Khloé hit the mark with their choices, although all the other looks were disapproved.

Kylie Jenner wore a wedding dress and her veiled baseball cap, an extremely out of place accessory, according to netizens.

On the other hand, her sister Kendall, wore a skirt with ruffles very similar to Kylie’s and beyond impacting her taste, she simply joined the line of famous dressed who looked good, but did not stand out.

We know that Kris Jenner has a great taste for haute couture and when she arrived at the Met Gala she did so in a very simple yellow dress that did not follow the theme of the night.

And, definitely the least flattering look, was that of Kourtney Kardashian, given its strange shape it gave the impression that it was not finished.

“Definitely her worst year, what atrocities please. In addition, Kendall’s eyebrows aged her more”, “The Kardashians-Jenner really watered her, please Kim save them”, “I did not expect it and less from the Kardashian” or ” Kourtney, we already know why they don’t normally invite you,” are the positions of Internet users on Twitter.

The interpreter of ‘Yonaguni’ had never set foot on the Met Gala and in this edition that had ‘Gilded Glamor’ as its axis, he finally did it in an innovative way.

Although the look did meet this year’s dress code, Bad Bunny was showered with criticism for his hairstyle and his sand-colored clothes from the Burberry brand.

Of course, many defended the artist for his choice and thanked him for not being like most of the male attendees who wear a regular tuxedo.

“Thank you Bad Bunny for not wearing a black and boring suit like the rest”, “Better a Latino attended to the theme than the Americans themselves. Bad Bunny refers to the trench coat. I consider that the hairstyle and accessories are appropriate. It is of the few that stand out or “Bad Bunny teaching men that you can go to the #MetGala without a basic black tuxedo”.

The comedian Awkafina, who also ventures into the cinema, was not spared from the bad comments on social networks that pointed out how unflattering she looked.

His previous appearances at the event were a complete success; However, this time her silhouette and length did not favor her in the consideration of the users who discussed her appearance in her networks.

“Awkwafina’s dress was not flattering, the patterns and colors did not stylize her body, bad there”, “I don’t understand how she agreed to wear that”, “The one who designed Awkwafina’s dress hated her” or “Awkawafina at the Met Gala.. . yes but no 6 out of 10”, were the comments he received.

Many men at the Met Gala have given fashion lessons and demonstrated that transparencies are not just for women. Lenny Kravitz opted for a black lace corset and cape.

Even though it went with the theme, some thought it looked a bit tight and maybe the upper part of his look was not the right measurements for the singer.

“Lenny Kravitz looks like his corset is too tight. Couldn’t they have fixed it up a bit earlier?” “I’m not fooled, Lenny Kravitz came to CDMX to buy that suit at El Chopo” or “It seems as if he were everyone’s gothic uncle, which is not bad, although he looks a little uncomfortable I think”, were the comments that can be read on Instagram and Twitter.

Camila’s white dress divided the fans, because while some loved it from head to toe, others are not sure that it looked splendid.

This is because beyond the folds of the garment, the flowers seemed carelessly placed and cheap.

“I don’t know what Camila was thinking, but this is absolutely NOT Gilded Age fashion. real fashion. I wanted to see her in a ‘Bridgerton’ style dress! I’m really disappointed in her,” are two of the stances against her outfit.

One of the most talked about guests for his outfit was Fredrik Robertsson, as his choice looked like abstract art in the eyes of the public, causing him to be mocked online.

In fact, for no apparent reason, Robertsson was mistaken for Jared Leto, causing confusion on the Internet.

“Fredrik Robertsson showed up at the Met Gala after his acupuncture appointment”, I don’t know who Fredrik Robertsson is, but he seems to represent porcupines”, or “I know Met Gala looks are weird, but this came to another level.”

The name of the actress resonated, but perhaps not in the best way, since although she looked beautiful in her purple dress, she did not comply with the dress code.

Even Internet users expressed that her garment was a good choice, but for the Oscars or Golden Globes, not at the Met Gala.

“Mindy looked good, but wow, she played it safe and it looks like she was going to another event”, “Again, not all the attendees are committed to the topic, and maybe it’s not bad, but Mindy could have done better” or “What is this Mindy Kaling wearing? That thing looks like a Fashionova dress” are the comments that revolve around the famous.

For the long-awaited night, supermodel Emily chose a two-piece outfit from the Versace brand, which consisted of a beaded bodice and a skirt that showed off her legs.

For the Internet, her look was not at all creative or appropriate for the Met Gala and, in fact, they described it as her least flattering outfit.

“Now Emily dressed very ugly, too bad, three years ago she looked beautiful”, “A horrible look, but you can transform it into a Rio Carnival costume” or “Emily Ratajkowski looks like a boring bag of skittles” are the comments of social networks.