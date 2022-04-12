Entertainment

Met Gala 2022: theme, guest stars… everything you need to know about the evening of May 2, 2022

The Met Gala 2022 revives tradition and takes place on May 2, 2022 with a golden theme that promises sparkling looks. The ultra glamorous couple formed by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are presidents of this great mass of fashion. Find out all the info!

The Met Gala 2022, considered one of the most glamorous and chic evenings in America, takes place on Monday May 2, 2022, after an exceptional edition in September 2021 due to Covid-19. This fundraiser organized by Anna Wintour, the popess of fashion and editor-in-chief of American Vogue, has chosen an emotional theme for 2022: the golden glamor or “Gilded Glamour” in English, which pays homage to the golden age of America.

An ultra-glam theme that should greatly appeal to Rihanna and Zendaya, fans of outfits that shine with a thousand lights. Kim Kardashian, who came hooded in black in 2021, should still find a suitable outfit among her lamé dresses to get noticed. Between celebrities, stylists, athletes, actors, singers, influencers and models… the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art will necessarily be tinged with glitter during this widely popular evening.

On Twitter, New York Times Fashion Director Vanessa Friedman reveals the upcoming Met Gala 2022 celebrity co-chairs.

Met Gala 2021: the most stylish and provocative celebrities

Perpetually turbulent, this annual ceremony was talked about last year. With the theme “In America: A lexicon of Fashion”American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is daring and wears a provocative dress in a dress signed “Tax the Rich” among Manhattan’s wealthiest last September. As for the top Cara Delevingne, she made an impression with her message outfit “Peg the Patriarchy” by Dior.

The Democratic congresswoman is dressed in a provocative long-tail dress signed “Tax the Rich” in the midst of Manhattan's wealthiest, Met gala 2021. September 13.
© BEST_IMAGEThe Democratic congresswoman is dressed in a provocative long-tail dress signed “Tax the Rich” in the midst of Manhattan’s wealthiest, Met gala 2021. September 13.

Rihanna, a star always eagerly awaited at the Met

On the side of the future mother Rihanna, she opts in 2021 for a duo look with her lover, Asap Rocky. But not just anyone, the creator of the cosmetics brand Fenty Beauty is illustrated in a voluminous black Balenciaga couture coat, with a black beanie and a Bulgari diamond adornment. By his side, rapper Asap Rocky had chosen the color with a “quilt overcoat” signed ERL. So who will be elected the most stylish of this Met Gama 2022? It will take a legendary test of patience until the event of May 2, 2022.

Rihanna and Asap Rocky in
© BEST_IMAGE Rihanna and Asap Rocky in a “duvet overcoat” at the 2021 Met Gala.

