Met Gala 2022: Theme, hosts, attendees and everything you need to know

The Met Gala 2022 is one of the most anticipated events this year as celebrities will wear their most extravagant looks on the long-awaited red carpet. Find out the time, commentators, where, how to watch and all you need to know about the ‘fashion Oscars’.

What is the theme of the Met Gala 2022?

This year, the 2022 Met Gala will be themed around Gilded glamour, which is America’s golden age. In that sense, those attending the event will have to bet on their best looks where they will show extravagance without neglecting elegance and sophistication.

“This two-part exhibition will consider how fashion reflects America’s evolving notions of identity and explore a multitude of perspectives through presentations that speak to some of the complexities of history with powerful immediacy,” he said in a statement. the director of the MET museum.

The idea of ​​’gilded’ refers to the idea of ​​”gilded”, rather than “gilded”, an ironic term used by Mark Twain in his work The Gilded Age: A Tale of Today, to evoke a privileged society in which that appearances are what matter most.

The presenters and hosts of the Met Gala 2022

In mid-March, Vogue magazine announced that Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host the 2022 Met Gala.

In addition, the event will feature three presenters such as singer Vanessa Hudgens, Hamish Bowles, global editorial director of Vogue and television star La La Anthony, who will be in charge of online coverage.

Who will attend the Met Gala 2022?

As in past editions, some artists including singers, actors and more celebrities will be Andrew Garfield, Zoë Kravitz, Megan Fox, Madonna, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Anitta, Ariana Grande, Britney Spears, Nicki Minaj, Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland , Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, Pete Davidson, The Weeknd, Rosalía, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Gigi Hadid, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish or Harry Styles.

Date and time to see the Met Gala 2022

This Monday, May 2, the Met Gala 2022 will take place. The appointment will be at the MET museum in New York at 4:30 pm (Peruvian time).

Where to watch the Met Gala 2022 LIVE?

The LIVE event will be broadcast on channel E! Entertainment.

Met Gala 2022: schedules in the world

Peru: 4:30 p.m.

Ecuador: 4:30 p.m.

Colombia: 4:30 p.m.

Mexico: 4:30 p.m.

Chile: 5:30 p.m.

Bolivia: 5:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 5:30 p.m.

Argentina: 6:30 p.m.

Brazil: 5:30 p.m.

United States (Florida): 6:30 p.m.

Spain: 12:30 am (Tuesday, May 3)

